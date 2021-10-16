Latest News
Pentagon offers payment to families of victims of botched drone strike
The Pentagon has offered unspecified condolence payments to the family of 10 civilians who were killed in a botched U.S. drone attack in Afghanistan in August in the final days before American troops withdrew from the country.
The U.S. Defense Department said it made a commitment that included offering ex-gratia condolence payments, in addition to working with the U.S. State Department in support of the family members who were interested in relocation to the United States.
The Pentagon had said the strike targeted an Islamic State (Daesh) suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops as they completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
The intelligence failure raised hard questions about future risks, particularly whether the United States can keep track of threats from Afghanistan without a presence in the country.
The confirmation of civilian deaths provided further fuel to critics of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal, which generated the biggest foreign policy crisis yet for President Joe Biden’s administration.
Herat residents welcome much needed food parcels from Bayat Foundation
Following the donation of food supplies in southern Kandahar province last week, the Bayat Foundation, an Afghan Charity Organization, has also stepped in to help desperate families in western Herat Province.
The foundation distributed food packages, which included cooking oil, flour, and rice, to dozens of vulnerable families this week.
Haji Mohammad Ismail, Deputy Chairman of the Bayat Foundation, said: “The Bayat Foundation has distributed aid in provinces. We already distributed to vulnerable people in Kandahar. Fortunately, we came here to Herat to distribute aid including flour, cooking oil, and rice to the most vulnerable and displaced people.”
“Inshallah, additional aid from us will be distributed to other zones and provinces as well,” he added.
Zarin Sultani, Head of Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC) in Herat, which is working in coordination with the Bayat Foundation, stated: “A list (of other vulnerable families) will be prepared and will be handed over to a committee for assessment.”
“This list will be finalized and then the list will be shared with elders such as Haji Sahib Bayat and Haji Sahib Ismail; thereafter, aid will be provided to them (the families),” he said.
The recipients of the latest delivery expressed their gratitude for the food supplies and thanked the foundation.
Again, recipients appealed to other organizations to step forward with urgent humanitarian aid.
One Herat recipient said she was “very happy” to receive the food parcel as she was a widow with children.
“I am very happy for this aid. I have children and am widowed and there is no place to work,” she said.
Gul Ahmad, a recipient of Bayat Foundation’s aid was another grateful recipient. “We had nothing to cook for four or five days. I am going out [of the house for work] but cannot find any [job]. Now, I am very happy…for this aid that I received.”
The Bayat Foundation started helping needy families months ago and the organization plans to distribute aid to as many vulnerable people in other provinces as it can.
This comes amid a crushing economy that has put millions of Afghans at risk of starvation.
As winter looms, international organizations including the UN have warned of dire consequences unless Afghans get immediate help.
NASA probe will study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
💎 Lucy in the sky! Our #LucyMission lifted off at 5:34am ET (9:34 UTC). https://t.co/NWDKkuUO1F pic.twitter.com/dg15ObgLmC
— NASA (@NASA) October 16, 2021
It focuses on the Trojan asteroids, which are two large clumps of space rocks orbiting the sun. One floats ahead of Jupiter and the other behind it.
Scientists believe the rocks are leftovers from the formation of our solar system.
The probe is called “Lucy” and NASA hopes it will help us learn more about our solar system’s history.
The asteroids are also rich in carbon compounds, and may provide insights into organic materials and life on Earth.
Turkey could run Kabul airport, says Erdogan
Having previously run Kabul airport, Turkey can take similar steps in the future with Qatar and Afghanistan if the three countries reach a deal, the Turkish president said on Friday.
“So far, we have had a lot of effort in Afghanistan’s infrastructure and superstructure … We were operating the Kabul Airport. In the future, if agreements can be reached, Turkey, Qatar, Afghanistan, we can take such steps,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters.
About the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s recent visit to Turkey, Erdogan said the group asked for humanitarian aid and “made requests concerning the functionality of new process in Afghanistan.”
Erdogan vowed to provide “all manner of support” to the Afghan people as long as the interim administration “takes a just stance in protecting the rights of the Afghan people.”
He said the IEA should also take a fair stance in their relations with Turkey.
An IEA delegation visited Turkey on Thursday to discuss bilateral issues, as well as cooperation on the future of Afghanistan.
