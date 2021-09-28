Latest News
Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress
President Joe Biden’s top military leaders are expected to face some of the most contentious hearings in memory this week over the chaotic end to the war in Afghanistan, which cost the lives of U.S. troops and civilians and left the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) back in power.
The Senate and House committees overseeing the U.S. military will hold hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, where Republicans are hoping to zero in on mistakes that Biden’s administration made toward the end of the two-decade-old war.
That will follow similar questioning two weeks ago that saw U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken staunchly defending the administration, even as he faced calls for his resignation.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to praise American personnel who helped airlift 124,000 Afghans out of the country, an operation that also cost the lives of 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghans in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport.
Austin is expected to “be frank about the things we could have done better,” a U.S. official told Reuters.
That will also certainly include the U.S. military’s last drone strike before withdrawing, which the Pentagon acknowledges killed 10 civilians, most of them children – and not the Daesh (ISIS-K) militants it thought it was attacking.
Ahead of the hearing, Senator James Inhofe, the Senate Armed Services Committee’s top Republican, wrote to Austin with a long list of requests for information, including on the August 26 airport bombing, equipment left behind and the administration’s future counter-terrorism plans.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat, said lawmakers would also press about “a lack of coordination and a real plan for how we were going to get all the Afghans who helped us out of the country.”
“I don’t know if we’ll get answers. But questions will be raised again about why we got to the point that we did in Afghanistan,” she told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Many of the hardest questions may fall to the two senior U.S. military commanders testifying: Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command.
McKenzie called the drone strike a “tragic mistake,” one that critics say raises hard questions about America’s ability to properly identify counter-terrorism targets in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal.
But McKenzie and other U.S. officials will be under pressure to defend the Biden administration’s plans to address future counter-terrorism threats from groups like al Qaeda and Islamic State by flying in drones or commandos from overseas.
Republicans have accused the Biden administration of downplaying the risks associated with that so-called “over the horizon” capability.
Separately, Milley could face intense questioning over an account in a new book alleging he bypassed civilian leaders to place secret calls to his Chinese counterpart over concerns about former President Donald Trump.
Milley’s office pushed back against the report in the book, saying the calls he made were coordinated within the Pentagon and across the U.S. government.
Senator Marco Rubio has called for his resignation. Senator Rand Paul said he should be prosecuted if the account in the book was true. But some of the greatest concern has come from lawmakers in the House, where Milley will testify on Wednesday.
Latest News
Kabul mayor says water supply in city could ‘dry up’
After decades of conflict, climate change and poor water management, Afghanistan’s capital is facing a dire water shortage.
The shortage is becoming a bigger problem with every passing day, and has authorities worried.
“There is concern that the city could literally dry up,” Kabul mayor Hamdullah Nomani told Reuters on Monday.
Nomani said the government was planning to speak to companies that supply drinking water to solve the shortage. Recently, authorities have had to ferry water to Kabul “from far flung areas at a very heavy cost”.
Dozens of people, mostly children, could be seen waiting to fill up containers with water from a well at a local mosque in Kabul on Monday.
“Sometimes we wait with our buckets but our turn does not come. On some days, we go home with filled buckets, but sometimes we go with empty buckets. It is very difficult,” said Taj Mohiullah, who walks long distances just to get a bucket of water.
According to USAID, just 42% of Afghans have access to safe drinking water and around 27% of the rural population have access to sanitation facilities.
According to the World Food Programme (WFP) if access to water is not taken seriously, the likelihood of a vast famine will increase with the passing of time.
Featured
Khalilzad says things could have been very different had Ghani stayed
US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said this weekend that former president Ashraf Ghani’s decision to leave Afghanistan without warning took everyone, including Washington, by surprise.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Khalilzad said that the night before his departure, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken to Ghani on the phone.
He said Ghani had not given any signal as to his intentions.
“Everyone including the US were shocked when this happened,” he said.
However, he implied that had Ghani stepped down as president in the lead up to the IEA’s takeover, things could have been very different.
One of the key reasons however for the breakdown of peace talks between Ghani’s government and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was that the former president wanted the IEA to be included in the existing government as opposed to a new government being formed, as per the agreement with the United States.
“There were different reasons for the lack of major progress in the negotiations;
“The main one was that there was a long, huge, big gap between the two sides around a political settlement and agreement,” Khalilzad said.
According to him, efforts were made to move the process forward and some progress was made in certain areas.
“But I think the main issue was that the US and the Taliban had reached an agreement over the formation of a new Islamic government.
“The government of Afghanistan wanted the Taliban to be integrated into the former government instead of forming a new government,” he said.
According to him, this would have resembled the government of national unity after the 2014 elections which saw former president Ashraf Ghani and former CEO Abdullah Abdullah sharing power.
Khalilzad said a trilateral agreement was suggested between Ghani, Abdullah and the IEA.
However, Ghani’s opinion was that the country’s Constitution did not allow for such a move.
“For a long time, they (government) assumed if they insisted on this, the Taliban would eventually agree to it.
“The Taliban was in favor of the formation of a new Islamic government. Some Taliban wanted the establishment of the 1990s Emirate while some others were in favor of a new (inclusive) government,” he said
Khalilzad also said that after coming into power, US President Joe Biden “thought that he could reject the deal which was signed during (former president Donald) Trump’s tenure or bring changes to it and this caused the negotiations to be postponed”.
However, once Biden announced his decision to stick to the deal made during Trump’s tenure, and withdraw all troops, “changes came in the balance on the battlefield”.
Touching on the issue of terrorism, Khalilzad said the overall picture has changed and that al-Qaeda’s footprint in the country had been reduced significantly.
He said terrorists were no longer confined to one base but were today spread out around the world.
“They can be found in small and large groups in different countries around the world.
“Therefore, Afghanistan is not what it used to be in terms of the threat of terrorism,” he said adding that currently, only a small number of al-Qaeda members are present in the country.
He said the number did not warrant the presence of US troops in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad also stated that after the deal had been signed in February last year between the US and the Taliban, Washington would not have withdrawn had Americans been targeted.
“The US troops would not have pulled out from Afghanistan if an American had been killed by the Taliban after the agreement,” he said.
A critical question around the collapse of the former government was however the sudden change of heart by the Afghan military, he said adding that in the days leading up to the fall of Ghani’s government, “unexpected things happened, where they (soldiers) did not fight”.
Khalilzad explained that in the hours before the takeover of Kabul by IEA forces, a meeting was underway in Doha between the US, the IEA and the republic.
He said an agreement was reached that the IEA would not attack Kabul and would instead give the then Afghan government two weeks, from August 15, to travel to Doha, meet with all parties concerned, and agree to the formation of a new government.
He said the delegation from the republic would have included former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah.
“And an agreement would have been made on an inclusive government; but the (former) government would have remained in place in those two weeks.”
Khalilzad stated that the delegation would have been authorized to sign off on an agreement with the IEA.
However, this meeting never took place, nor was any deal signed. Instead, Afghanistan’s then-president, Ghani, fled the country and security forces disintegrated within hours.
Khalilzad confirmed a security and government vacuum immediately emerged which led to the decision that the IEA forces would move into Kabul to secure the capital but stated that Ghani’s sudden, unannounced, departure took everyone, including Washington, by surprise.
“A night earlier the (US) Secretary of State had spoken to the president of Afghanistan; the president of Afghanistan did not signal any intention to leave.
“Everyone including the US were shocked when this happened,” he said adding that Ghani might have thought his life was in danger.
Had Ghani however resigned in order to bring peace to Afghanistan, and allowed the establishment of a new government, “it could have been a historic step”.
“The name of the president could have been written in gold in the history of Afghanistan,” he said, adding that only Ghani can answer the question on why he chose to do it this way.
On whether the US will recognize the IEA government, Khalilzad said this all depends on the IEA – if they stick to the commitments they made.
“The world is waiting to see if the Taliban (IEA) will fulfill the commitments they have made, and if they do, the normal relationship between the world and the Taliban (IEA) will be established,” Khalilzad said.
However, Khalilzad said that Afghanistan is in need of urgent humanitarian aid and has pledged an additional $64 million. He said that not only was the war an issue but unemployment, drought, COVID and a low level of economic activity were also contributing factors to the current situation.
He said discussions are currently underway in various countries and within the United Nations on getting Afghanistan’s assets released.
Khalilzad pointed out that the war in Afghanistan has ended and that fears of a civil war were unfounded. This was “a positive point”, he said.
Drawing a parallel to the civil war that broke out following the withdrawal of Soviet Union troops in 1989, he said “the government at the time could not form an inclusive government, igniting civil war.
“But I hope the bad experience will not be repeated and an inclusive government will be set up,” he said adding that “if they (IEA) go through with their promises, it will be a positive era for the future of Afghanistan.”
CLICK HERE to watch the full interview with English subtitles.
Latest News
Journalists, activists slam evacuees for faking their professions
The Afghanistan Civil Society And Journalist Group has lashed out at Afghans who have tried to evacuate under the guise of being journalists and civil society activists.
The group’s officials say that although most journalists have chosen to stay in Afghanistan, the actions by civilians pretending to be journalists and activists is an insult to the media and to media workers.
Journalists in turn have also spoken out against foreign countries for not vetting applicants properly, which has enabled scores of people to leave the country posing as journalists.
While all Afghans have the right to travel abroad, thousands of people reportedly produced fake documents that got them safe passage to foreign countries.
Civil society groups and journalists see the move as a blatant insult and say a distinction must be made between real journalists and fake journalists, as many journalists want to stay in their country and continue working.
“Interestingly, out of thirty-four million people, nine million have introduced themselves as journalists, which is an obvious insult to journalists, and journalists are the voice of the people, and journalists value everyone, and the identities were not checked during evacuation.
“It was a tragedy and the responsibility lies with the world,” said Nasir Ahmad Akhtarzai, head of Afghanistan Civil Society And Journalist Group.
“The international community has evacuated journalists and civil activists from Afghanistan, and the Islamic Emirate must prosecute those involved in forging journalists documents,” said Frozan Khalilyar, a female activist.
The Afghanistan Civil Society And Journalist Group, meanwhile, insists that people have forged press cards and media documents in exchange for money.
At the same time, a number of journalists said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan should provide the necessary ground for media activities to continue.
“With the support of the Islamic Emirate, the media coverage space should not be limited, because most journalists, especially women, have resigned, most journalists are present in Afghanistan and others have left the country in the name of journalists,” said Farkhunda Mohibi, a journalist.
“The system must have a clear strategy for freedom of expression and journalistic activities and partner with the media, because there is a great concern that many people have abused the name of the journalist and gone abroad,” said Sarajuddin Patan, a journalist.
However, these civil activists and journalists emphasize that this concern has no political aspect and the main purpose is to identify real and fake journalists; and they called on the international community to assess documents of those who have been evacuated to foreign countries claiming to be journalists.
This comes after Bloomberg News reported that Kam Air, a private Afghan airline, evacuated at least 155 relatives of Kam Air executives to Abu Dhabi on a flight meant for journalists and activists.
According to the report, relatives of the airline’s leadership were crammed into the half-empty plane at the last moment.
After the plane landed in the United Arab Emirates, the US State Department discovered the evacuees were not on the list, according to the report.
Officials at Kam Air denied the claims, saying the company was not picking evacuees. The company was only responsible for transferring them, they said.
“We had only two flights–to Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi. They went according to the list. Because many people remain in Afghanistan, they make these claims that Kam Air took some families and relatives,” said Mohammad Dawood Sharifi, Kam Air chief executive.
The passengers who were allegedly not on the list are reportedly still in Abu Dhabi and their fate is uncertain.
Pentagon leaders to face Afghanistan reckoning in Congress
Kabul mayor says water supply in city could ‘dry up’
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
State Department spokesperson Ned Price tests positive for COVID
Mexico hit by magnitude 7.0 earthquake
Clashes break out between Taliban and resistance movement
Taliban object to US comments on govt appointments
Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed, family says
3 security personnel killed, 20 injured in Quetta suicide bombing
Zerbena: Concerns over spread of poverty and hunger in the country
Morning News Show Part 2: Closure of government institutions discussed
Morning News Show Part 1: Fear of famine in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawool: Neighboring countries worry about Afghanistan situation
Sola: Afghan new gov’t and its engagement with international community discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Acting foreign minister upbeat about future trade and diplomatic relations
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan’s customs agent says exports to Afghanistan dwindle
-
Health5 days ago
WHO’s chief calls for ‘engagement’ to prevent collapse of health sector
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. grants licenses for more aid flow to Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
World leaders call for peace, stability in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s defence minister orders crackdown on abuses
-
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul residents praise IEA on law and order, but hope for jobs
-
Latest News2 days ago
IEA calls for foreign airlines to resume flights into Kabul