Latest News
Pentagon chief says no ‘hasty’ withdrawal from Afghanistan
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin on Thursday after the second and final day of NATO Defense Ministerial in a released statement by the Pentagon thanked allies for their continued commitment to the Resolute Support Mission and reiterated that the US remains committed to a diplomatic effort to end the war.
Austin told the allies that the US is conducting a thorough review of the conditions of the US -Taliban Agreement to determine whether all parties have adhered to those conditions.
In an agreement reached last year in February, Trump, who had long promised to end America’s longest war, signed the United States up to a full withdrawal in coming months.
Austin has made it clear that he is committed to consulting with allies and partners throughout this process.
“The US would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Austin reassured allies.
US new administration has been reviewing foreign policy moves made under Donald Trump, including the peace agreement reached with the Taliban.
Secretary Austin also welcomed the expanded role for NATO Mission Iraq and expressed confidence that all of the work done to date with the Iraqi government and security forces will lead to a self-sustainable mission.
The Taliban on Tuesday urged the US to honor a landmark withdrawal deal under which all foreign troops would exit Afghanistan in the coming months, even as violence continues to rage in the war-ravaged nation.
Latest News
3.8 earthquake near Kabul, Afghanistan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 hit the mountainous region of Afghanistan, west of the Capital City Kabul, last night on Feb. 18, 2021, 22:48 local time. Volcano discovery reported.
According to the report the quake originated 84 km southwest from the town of Paghman in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, at a depth of 10 km.
The area surrounding the quake is mountainous.
The quake was mostly felt by Kabul residents.
Meanwhile, a number of citizens also reported hearing a loud explosion-like sound from the location of the epicenter towards the mountains before feeling the quake.
So far there were no damages or casualties immediately reported.
But India’s national center for seismology says the Afghanistan earthquake was 4.3-magnitude.
Latest News
No decision taken on troops withdrawal after 2-day NATO summit
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday evening that no decision on troops withdrawal has yet been made by the Alliance and its partner nations.
Addressing a virtual press conference after a two day NATO Defense Ministers meeting, Stoltenberg said the Alliance has not yet made the decision because it feels there is still a chance for peace in Afghanistan.
He said however that the decision itself – on whether to withdraw all troops by May 1 as per the US-Taliban deal signed last year – or whether to stay in the country was a very difficult one.
He said the Alliance faces a difficult dilemma over Afghanistan adding that if NATO stays after May 1 they risk attacks on their troops but if they leave they risk the gains made over the past 20 years.
Stoltenberg again reiterated that the withdrawal of all troops was conditions based and in reference to the Taliban’s planned Spring Offensive, Stoltenberg said the Alliance was hoping for a significant decrease in violence opposed to an increase as feared by many in Afghanistan.
NATO’s chief did however point out that current peace talks are “fragile” and that currently no progress is being made.
Despite this he said NATO believes “there is still time to reach a political agreement before the deadline of 1st of May.”
Stoltenberg said the peace process needs to be reenergized and that the Taliban needs to negotiate in good faith, violence levels need to be reduced and Taliban must cut all ties with terrorist groups.
He also stated NATO is closely monitoring the situation on the ground and there is an ongoing assessment and monitoring of the situation. He says based on this a decision will be made by the Alliance.
Latest News
Ghani calls on foreign community to ramp up pressure on Taliban
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday urged the international community and regional nations to put pressure on the Taliban and their supporters to reach a political settlement.
Addressing a follow-up workshop on the Geneva summit commitments in Kabul, Ghani raised the issue of the high levels of violence currently gripping the country.
He said the escalation in violence by the Taliban has proven the legitimacy of the Republic.
“As the violence escalates, so has the legitimacy of the Republic as proven and respected. The clear need for positive and comprehensive pressure on the Taliban and their supporters has emerged as a regional and international necessity,” Ghani said.
Ghani emphasized that the world understands that Afghanistan has been subjected to a wave of violent attacks, but that the solution is not violence.
“Violence is not a political solution, a political solution requires a comprehensive agreement in which an independent, free and nationally united Afghanistan exists where every woman, man and young person in Afghanistan considers themselves the owner of Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
Ghani’s comments came just hours after the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) released a Lessons Learned report that stated:”The Taliban have engaged in peace talks with representatives of the Afghan government as foreign troops leave Afghanistan. The Taliban continue to maintain ties with al-Qaeda, and al-Qaeda members are integrated into the ranks and structures of the Taliban.”
On a similar note, General Scott Miller, the commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan said this week “if the violence isn’t reduced, it’s going to make a peace process very, very difficult; it would be very difficult for any side to make the necessary compromises.”
