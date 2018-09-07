Pentagon Chief Meets NUG Leaders on Unannounced Trip to Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 07, 2018 2:03 pm)

The U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis has arrived in the Afghan capital Kabul on an unannounced visit to the country, met with the National Unity Government (NUG) Leaders.

The high-ranking U.S. official is being accompanied by the Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joseph Dunford.

According to Presidential Spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri, President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah met with James Mattis and Joseph Dunford at Gul Khana palace on Friday.

The officials discussed peace process, the impact of U.S. South Asia strategy, reforms in the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections, counter-terrorism efforts and dialogue with Pakistan.