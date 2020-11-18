Latest News
Pentagon announces troop reduction in Afghanistan and Iraq
The US troop presence in Afghanistan and Iraq will be reduced to 2,500 in each country by mid-January, US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced on Tuesday.
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, who Trump installed last week after firing Mark Esper, confirmed.
“By Jan. 15, 2021, our forces, their size in Afghanistan, will be 2,500 troops. Our force size in Iraq will also be 2,500 by that same date,” Miller told reporters.
US Acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller also phoned President Ghani and discussed the decision and the Afghan peace process.
“Both sides talked about the peace process, strengthening mutual relations, and continued meaningful U.S. military support to the Afghan Security and Defense Forces.” Presidential palace said.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was also present in this telephone call, palace said.
Yesterday Afghan Acting defense minister Assadullah Khalid told parliament that although he does not believe a full withdrawal of foreign forces will happen, the ANDSF are fully prepared to defend their country.
This comes after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned against a hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the price for leaving too soon could “be very high”.
NATO currently has less than 12,000 troops from dozens of countries in Afghanistan, while the US is now down to around 4,500.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
Meanwhile, according to a Pentagon watchdog report published in “The Hill” reported that the Taliban has conducted a “small number” of attacks against US-led coalition forces in Afghanistan despite its agreement with the Trump administration banning such attacks, a Pentagon watchdog said in a report released Tuesday.
The Taliban did not comment yet.
Khalid says he is not sure if peace talks with Taliban yield a result
Asadullah Khalid, nominated defense minister, said Tuesday that he is not sure if the peace negotiations yield a result.
Highlighting the security strategy to the lawmakers for a vote of confidence, Khalid stated that there is no doubt that the Taliban have no intention to reduce violence and to bring peace in the country.
Khalid claimed that the Taliban operation centers are still active in parts of Pakistan and are funded and equipped from there.
Acting Defense Minister stated: “The enemy has no intention for the sake of peace and reduction in violence, and we did not see their willingness [for peace]. I am not sure that the negotiations will yield a result, but I do not mean to oppose the peace talks, and the Afghan National Army (ANA) backs the real peace, and there is no guardian to protect the peace except the army.”
Nominee ministers for Justice and Higher Education also presented their plans to the Lower House of Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) for votes of confidence on Tuesday.
The nominee for the Ministry of Justice, Fazel Ahmad Manawi stated that justice was not delivering to the people due to lack of law implementation in the country, emphasizing practical steps are necessary to be taken to institutionalize the law.
“Unfortunately, most people even at the highest levels of government are not aware of the law; and this has challenged justice among the people, and more efforts must be made to enforce the law,” Manawi added.
Abbas Basir, the nominee for Higher Education, emphasized the fundamental changes in the education sector, stating that the teaching methods are outdated and do not meet the needs of society.
“The Fields of study must be organized according to the labor market, and I will do my best on the quality of education, and the teaching methods are outdated and ineffective, and it is the teacher-centered education that must be changed.”
EU Envoy Says Taliban Missed Chance to Attend Geneva Donor Conference
European Union’s (EU) special envoy for Afghanistan said Tuesday the Taliban has lost the opportunity to attend the upcoming Geneva Conference because of the increased levels of violence across the country.
“The extreme high level of violence, I don’t see it is a good option to have the Taliban represented at the conference, but I think all of us reached out to them and made sure it could have been a possibility… it could have been a good opportunity to represent themselves to the world but don’t see it happening now,” said Andreas Von Brandt EU ambassador to Afghanistan.
The EU envoy said that the EU will continue to support Afghanistan but there could be a reduction in aid due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the fight against corruption in the Afghan government.
“It is also extremely important to fight corruption to create overall awareness for the problems but also to investigate when it comes to specific cases of fraud and I have made it very clear at the EU’s anti-corruption conference at the Palace which was also televised,” said Von Brandt.
The Geneva conference is scheduled to take place at the end of this month and will see the Afghan government report back on achievements regarding the fight against corruption.
Donor countries will also pledge the amounts they are prepared to donate to Afghanistan for 2021 through to 2024.
NATO chief Warns against Hasty Troop Withdrawal from Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Tuesday warned against a hasty withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and said the price for leaveing too soon could “be very high”.
NATO currently has less than 12,000 troops from dozens of countries in Afghanistan, while the US is now down to around 4,500.
This comes after US President Donald Trump’s expected drawdown of troops before he leaves office in January.
Stoltenberg said in a Tuesday statement: “We now face a difficult decision. We have been in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, and no NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. But at the same time, the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high.”
He said the country still “risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And ISIS (Daesh) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.”
AP reported, along with other news agencies, that US officials said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawal and that an executive order is planned but has not yet been delivered to commanders.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
NATO’s security operation in the country is its biggest and most ambitious undertaking ever. It was launched after the military alliance activated its mutual defense clause — known as Article 5 — for the first time, mobilizing all the allies in support of the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington, AP reported.
“Hundreds of thousands of troops from Europe and beyond have stood shoulder to shoulder with American troops in Afghanistan, and over one thousand of them have paid the ultimate price,” Stoltenberg said.
“We went into Afghanistan together. And when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way. I count on all NATO allies to live up to this commitment, for our own security,” he said.
