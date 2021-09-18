Latest News
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, including seven children, the US military said on Friday, apologizing for what it called a “tragic mistake”.
The Pentagon had said the August 29 strike targeted an Islamic State (ISIS-K) suicide bomber who posed an imminent threat to U.S.-led troops at the airport as they completed the last stages of their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Even as reports of civilian casualties emerged, the top U.S. general had described the attack as “righteous”, Reuters reported.
The head of U.S. Central Command, Marine Corps General Frank McKenzie, said that at the time he had been confident it averted an imminent threat to the forces at the airport.
“Our investigation now concludes that the strike was a tragic mistake,” McKenzie told reporters.
He said he now believed it unlikely that those killed were members of the local Islamic State affiliate, ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), or posed a threat to U.S. troops. The Pentagon was considering reparations, McKenzie said.
In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the drone strike had killed a Mr. Ahmadi who worked for a non-profit called Nutrition and Education International.
“We now know that there was no connection between Mr. Ahmadi and ISIS-Khorasan, that his activities on that day were completely harmless and not at all related to the imminent threat we believed we faced,” Austin said in the statement.
“We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake.”
Latest News
Two killed, 19 wounded in four explosions in Nangarhar
Local sources confirmed on Saturday that four back to back explosions happened in various parts of Jalalabad city.
Eye witnesses say that several people were killed and wounded in the explosions.
Sources at the Nangarhar Regional Hospital said that two dead and 19 wounded were transferred to the hospital.
The reason for the explosions is not yet clear and no one has claimed responsibility.
Latest News
Khalilzad confirms Qatar plane carrying Americans leaves Afghanistan
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has confirmed that another group of American citizens flew out of the country on a Qatar Airways flight on Friday.
In tweets posted on Friday night, Khalilzad said: “Grateful that more Americans were able to leave today on a Qatar Airways flight. We welcome this development.”
It is unclear how many Americans remain in Afghanistan but according to Khalilzad “as President (Joe) Biden said, there is no deadline for Americans remaining in Afghanistan. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come home.”
This was the third chartered flight bringing civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew last month.
A Qatari official meanwhile told Reuters that Friday’s plane had about 170 passengers on board, including U.S. and European citizens.
Foreign nationals on board included those from Belgium, Britain, Croatia, Germany, the Netherlands and Italy as well as the United States, the official said.
Qatar has emerged as a key interlocutor between the West and the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
Regional powers urge US to engage with Islamic Emirate
Russia, China, Pakistan and other regional states called on the United States on Friday to engage with the Islamic Emirate and fund aid to Afghanistan, though they also urged the Afghan government to yield power to a more inclusive government.
The fate of Afghanistan dominated a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, formed 20 years ago by Russia, China and ex-Soviet central Asian states. It has since expanded into a bloc with wider regional ambitions. India and Pakistan joined in 2017, and Iran joined on Friday.
Leaders of the group said it was the responsibility of the West in general and the United States in particular to help avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, where Western aid propped up the former Ashraf Ghani government, Reuters reported.
“The main part of the expenses related to Afghanistan’s post-conflict rebuilding should be borne by the United States and NATO countries who are directly responsible for the grave consequences of their prolonged presence in the country,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin also called on Washington to unfreeze assets of the Afghan central bank, which have been blocked since the Islamic Emirate takeover, saying without access to the funds, Afghanistan’s new rulers would be tempted to turn to the drugs and arms trades.
China’s President Xi Jinping, without mentioning the United States by name, said “certain countries” should assume their due responsibilities for Afghanistan’s future development, having been “instigators” of the situation.
Imran Khan, the prime minister of Pakistan which has the closest ties to the Islamic Emirate of any neighbour, said the priority was to “prevent a humanitarian crisis and an economic meltdown. We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its removal could lead to economic collapse.”
Pakistan’s Khan also said the Islamic Emirate should create an “inclusive political structure” representing all ethnic groups, and prevent Afghan soil from being used for international militancy.
Putin noted that the new government was only provisional. “One cannot call it representative or inclusive, as we do not see representatives of other ethnic groups there. But we believe we need to work with it.”
Two killed, 19 wounded in four explosions in Nangarhar
Khalilzad confirms Qatar plane carrying Americans leaves Afghanistan
Regional powers urge US to engage with Islamic Emirate
UNICEF welcomes move to reopen schools but concerned about girls
Pentagon admits Kabul drone strike was ‘tragic mistake’
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Afghan mother gives birth moments after landing in Germany
Sola: Imran Khan’s comments on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: SCO meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Haqqani meeting with UN envoy discussed
Tahawool: Khalilzad remark’s regarding collapse of Kabul
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
-
World5 days ago
North Korea tests first ‘strategic’ cruise missile with possible nuclear capability
-
Business4 days ago
China’s Jiangxi Copper to develop Mes Aynak when situation allows
-
Latest News4 days ago
Uzbekistan sends in large consignment of emergency aid to neighboring Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
ACCI, private sector call for frozen assets to be released
-
Featured5 days ago
UN chief calls for urgent emergency aid for Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
Kabul restaurants hope for better business
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan FM calls for global help amid “major humanitarian crisis”