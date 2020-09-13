Featured
Peace team likely to discuss reduction in violence at Sunday’s meeting
The head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said negotiators would discuss a reduction in violence when they met with Taliban representatives on Sunday.
In an interview with Reuters, Abdullah said: “One of the topmost issues on the minds of the people is reduction in violence in a significant way … and also getting to … hopefully a permanent ceasefire,” Abdullah said adding it would be one of the first issues discussed when negotiators met Sunday.
Despite peace talks having started in Doha between the two parties, violence continues around the country.
Early Sunday a Kunduz provincial council member, Fawzia Jawad Yaftali, told Ariana News that a group of Taliban fighters had attacked a police checkpoint in the Shinwari area on the outskirts of Kunduz city.
She said the attack began at 11pm, and that at least six Afghan security forces were killed.
Yaftali stated that once air support arrived, the Taliban retreated.
The Kunduz police chief also confirmed the clash but declined to comment on police casualties.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, as historic peace talks got underway, fighting was reported in 18 provinces across Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry of Defense, the majority of attacks were reported in Uruzgan, Herat, Jawzjan, Ghazni, Balkh, Ghor and Faryab.
Calls for a reduction in violence have been at the heart of messages these past few days from the Afghan people, government and foreign organizations and countries.
One such message on Saturday was from the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Uthaimin.
He “renewed his appeal to negotiators and all leaders and parties in Afghanistan to work together to seize this historic opportunity for an urgent and lasting cessation of fighting and violence and to adhere to constructive dialogue to reach comprehensive reconciliation and lasting peace within the framework of the peace process that Afghanistan has.”
NATO, in turn, stated Saturday: “Current violence levels – driven by Taliban attacks against Afghan National Defense and Security Forces – remain unacceptably high and undermine confidence in the peace process. We call on the Taliban to take decisive steps toward ending violence.”
CENTCOM chief discusses peace process with Ghani in Kabul
General Kenneth F. McKenzie, top commander of the US Central Command, met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul on Saturday evening to discuss the start of the peace talks between government and the Taliban.
Also in attendance was First Vice President Amrullah Saleh along with other high-ranking Afghan officials.
According to ARG, the meeting focused on the start of peace talks between government and the Taliban, support and strengthening of the Afghan security and defense forces and the situation in Afghanistan.
McKenzie said: “My purpose in coming on this important and historic day is to reaffirm the United States’ support for the Afghan government, people and security and defense forces.”
He also stated that all the United States’ decisions are made in consultation with the Afghan government.
In return, Ghani thanked the United States for its support of an independent, united, and democratic Afghanistan.
This visit comes at a critical juncture in Afghanistan’s history. Not only have peace talks started but the US has also set in motion its troop drawdown process.
Since signing a deal with the Taliban in February, the US has withdrawn over 4,000 troops – which are now down from 13,000 to 8,600.
In the coming months a further reduction is expected after President Donald Trump announced last week that by November, troops would number only about 4,500 in Afghanistan.
Talks will be a test for both sides but US will be on hand to help: Khalilzad
In a special briefing ahead of the historic start to the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha on Saturday, the United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said peace talks is a test for both sides – for the Taliban and for the Afghan government.
In the video conference briefing via the US State Department, Khalilzad, who is in Doha, raised the question of whether the two sides could “reach an agreement despite differences in terms of their visions for the future of Afghanistan?
He pointed out that the peace talks process had reached an important juncture but that there are difficulties and significant challenges in the way of reaching an agreement.
However, the US was prepared to assist if needed, he said, adding that this phase is a new stage in diplomacy path to peace.
Khalilzad stated that from now on the process is Afghan-owned and Afghan-led and that there will be no foreign mediators nor facilitators when the sides hold their talks.
“They will be talking to each other. The secretariat of the conference will also be carried out, that function, by the Afghans from the two sides,” he said.
On the issue of the release of Taliban prisoners, especially the “high risk” ones, Khalilzad explained that although no one is “happy about the release of prisoners that committed violence or – against our forces, but we want to keep the big picture in mind, unhappy as we are. But we’re hopeful that that step, the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, can lead to the end in the war and that Afghanistan never again becomes a threat to any of us.”
He said he felt that logic was compelling and that the countries concerned do understand that this was an Afghan decision – albeit a difficult one.
This statement comes after the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners – the final “high-risk” six having been flown to Qatar on Thursday where they will be held under supervision.
Another point noted was that of the recent assassination attempt on First Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s life.
Saleh escaped with only minor injuries when his convoy of vehicles was targeted in a roadside bombing. However, at least 10 civilians were killed in the early morning attack.
This was yet another in a string of targeted killings and attempted assassinations – which prompted Khalilzad to say there “are spoilers who don’t want the peace process to take place or to go forward, and there are people who prefer the status quo to a peace agreement.”
“There are people who prefer the US to remain entangled in a conflict in Afghanistan. And a number of players are bad and some are at war also not only with the government but they are at war with the Talibs as well.”
He said one such group is Daesh, and that Daesh has been responsible for quite a lot of violence in Afghanistan. He said the group itself “does not want the peace process to go forward.”
He pointed out however that the Taliban continues to fight Daesh and stated that “they have done some of the heavy lifting in the fight against Daesh in Afghanistan, and the government is fighting it too.”
Khalilzad also said that in light of upcoming elections in the US, he was hoping that progress would have been made regarding negotiations by that time.
With the possibility of a change in administration should Donald Trump lose the race, Khalilzad said he was committed to staying at least until the elections.
Khalilzad also reiterated what had been said earlier in the week about the US troops drawdown and said that between mid-October and mid-November numbers would be down to about 4,500.
One of the key concerns around the issue of a peace deal has been that regarding women’s rights and on that note Khalilzad made it clear that this is of critical importance to the US.
“That’s the second-most important issue for us after terrorism, and we encourage that women participate in the negotiations. And as I said, four women are part of the Islamic Republic negotiations team. I expect them to be fully prepared to defend their rights,” he said.
In conclusion, Khalilzad said that although there would be no mediators or facilitators in the peace talks, the US will “be prepared to help when our help is needed. We’ll obviously be monitoring; we’ll be engaging each side. And we are very good at – obviously, that’s one of our comparative advantages.”
He said: “We think all of the problems – there can be a solution if the will is there. If bridging formulas are needed, then we’ll have to think about it. We’ll consider; we will help.”
But he made it clear that this was an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process, “and if they don’t need our help, that will be fine.”
Pompeo urges Afghans to write a new, peaceful chapter of history
Addressing all parties to the peace talks in Doha Saturday morning, the United States’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a no-nonsense speech advising both parties to overcome their divisions and reach agreement on a peaceful future for the benefit of all Afghans.
He said Saturday’s event was a truly momentous occasion – one where Afghans “have at long last chosen to sit together and chart a new course” for their country.
He said he hoped each person present would look inside their hearts as each carries a great responsibility and that the entire world wants them to succeed and is counting on them to succeed.
He made it clear that the world was aware that the parties to the war want to determine their own affairs. “It’s why you all are here. Free from outside interference.”
He also stated that the world was aware of the “tremendously negative and divisive impact that four decades of violence have had on Afghanistan and on the Afghan people.”
“Through an inclusive negotiation process, you each – you each have an opportunity. You have an opportunity to overcome your divisions and reach agreement on a peaceful future for the benefit of all Afghans, and if – if Afghans embrace their common interest in a united Afghanistan while respecting the rich diversity of the country’s people, we believe with all our hearts that a durable peace is, in fact, possible,” he said.
On the future political system, he said it was up to Afghans to make that choice. “In the United States, we’ve found that democracy – notably the principle of peaceful resolution and rotation of political power – works best.”
“This model – this model has yielded great peace and prosperity for us and for other democratic nations,” he said, adding that although there is a “no one size fits all” solution, the United States doesn’t seek to impose its system on others.
“We believe firmly that protecting the rights of all Afghans is indeed the best way for you to break the cycle of violence,” he said.
He told the delegates that they will be writing the next chapter in Afghan history and that the US hopes “this chapter is one of reconciliation and progress, not another chronicle of tears and bloodshed.”
Once the official opening ceremony was over, Pompeo met Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and acting foreign minister Haneef Atmar.
After their meeting, Abdullah said he welcomed their meeting and had thanked the US and Pompeo for supporting the Afghan peace process and for attending Saturday’s ceremony.
“We reiterated our call for an end to violence & for successful negotiations leading to a permanent & sustainable peace,” Abdullah said.
