Featured
Peace team leader calls for Islamic Republic system to be upheld
In their first formal session on Tuesday evening, the Afghan peace negotiating team leader, Masoom Stanekzai emphasized the importance of the current democratic system in the country, but still keeping it within the framework of an Islamic Republic.
In his speech to all negotiating team members, from both the Afghan delegation and the Taliban team, he said the war in Afghanistan has been imposed on the people, who for decades have had to sacrifice their lives.
He stated that today’s Afghanistan, from a social, economic, humanitarian and human rights point of view, is witnessing fundamental changes and has a system with broad foundations and strong infrastructure in which the rights and freedoms of all citizens of the country are protected based on Islamic beliefs and values.
He made it clear that the governing system of Afghanistan was recognized by all countries around the world, unlike during the Taliban’s regime. He said during Taliban rule, “this country was in complete isolation of the international community.”
Stanekzai also stated that enormous strides had been made in the field of education – specifically in Islamic education.
“In addition to the construction and renovation of hundreds of mosques and the strengthening of Islamic teachings in educational institutions in the country, more than one thousand religious centers, including madrassas, and Darul Uloom (Islamic University) have been established.
He said: “The system of republic and the existing constitution of the country is the connecting point of our nation.”
He also said the current constitutional law, passed by the highest and most important decision-making body, the Loya Jirga, has no precedent in the history of the country.
“This law is one of the most authoritative laws in terms of Islamic values, both at the regional level and in comparison with the eight constitutional laws that make Islam the religion of the state,” he said.
Stanekzai said peace does not have to lead to the destruction of existing structures, but it should instead revive, reform and strengthen structures within the framework of the Islamic system, which has regional and global credibility.
Noting the high death toll that years of conflict has inflicted on the country, he said “who killed more or less is not debatable at all. The important question is why and for what crime are Afghans being killed?”
He asked all negotiators to look at all the grievances and problems in the country and come to an understanding that will end the war and work for the reconstruction of Afghanistan.
He said the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to achieving lasting peace and has proved it in its actions.
“As you know, one of the key secrets to the success of negotiations is a strong commitment to peace and both sides must have a common understanding to achieve peace. If this principle does not exist, then no matter how hard we try, peace will not be possible,” he said.
“It is natural for each side in the negotiations to insist on its own principles, values and aspirations and try to get the most out of its demands on the other side. But we must also keep in mind that our demands, based on past experiences, are only for the sake of Allah and the country, not for personal gain.”
Reiterating calls for an end to violence, Stanekzai said: “The biggest and most important priority of our people is to stop the bloodshed in the country,” adding that the Afghan population was putting all its hope in the hand of negotiators to end the killing and suffering.
In conclusion, he stated that in respect of the withdrawal of foreign troops, the security and safety of the people must be taken seriously “and we must have a comprehensive dialogue on this issue.”
COVID-19
Korea pledges $1m to help Afghanistan tackle pandemic
The South Korean embassy in Kabul signed a US$1 million grant with the World Health Organization (WHO) this week to assist in efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
According to WHO, the organization will receive funding to implement the “Strengthening access to quality health care in the most vulnerable population in Afghanistan” project, over a six-month period.
In a joint statement issued by the organizations, WHO said the project is expected to bolster efforts to increase COVID-19 testing across the country through the provision of specimen collection kits for 15 rapid response teams (RRTs), which will enable sample collection from 40,500 people; provision of diagnostic kits to the Ministry of Public Health to cover testing for 50,000 people, and provision of testing consumables for RRTs and laboratory technicians across the country to cover testing needs for at least 10,520 people.
“The project will also play a critical role in improving awareness about COVID-19 through community-based engagement, targeting 314,900 people across priority regions of the country and building field teams’ capacity to better engage and communicate with communities.” the statement read.
The grant arrangement was signed by the Korean ambassador Zha Hyoung Rhee, and Dr Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for Afghanistan.
Both parties to the agreement emphasized the importance of continued support from the international community to help Afghanistan in its fight against COVID-19.
“While the pandemic does not respect borders when it comes to its negative impacts, there is no denying that those countries which lack in medical infrastructure are more vulnerable,” said Rhee.
“Considering Korea’s experiences, 3Ts, i.e., testing, tracking, and treatment constitute the major components of an effective response to the pandemic. I sincerely hope that the support from Korea, especially regarding the earliest stage of those response activities, will help mitigate, to a considerable extent, the impact of the pandemic which has been inflicting enormous damage not only on the already dire humanitarian situation but also on the essential socio-economic fabric of Afghanistan,” Rhee added.
More than six months since the onset of the COVID-19 emergency in Afghanistan, cases continue to rise but severe testing restrictions have plagued the country, which already has a fragile health care system.
As of Monday, 38,772 confirmed cases and 1,425 deaths had been reported.
Peeperkorn in turn said: “The crisis is far from over.”
He noted the country had gone through a substantial first wave but that everyone needs to be prepared for secondary spikes.
While Afghanistan’s official COVID-19 toll stands at close to 40,000, the Afghan Health Ministry and WHO stated early last month that they estimate nearly a third of the population – about 10 million people – had already been infected.
Health Minister Ahmad Jawad Osmani told reporters on August 5 that a survey had been carried out and had been based on antibody tests.
The survey estimated that about 31.5 percent of the population of 32 million had contracted the virus, with the highest infection rate in the capital, Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million people are believed to have been infected.
Afghanistan, which has poor health infrastructure and has been wracked by decades of war, has only limited testing capacity.
But the new “Strengthening access to quality health care in the most vulnerable population in Afghanistan” project is a part of the COVID-19 ONE UN Health Response Plan and is aligned with the overall support that WHO is providing to Afghanistan to address needs related to COVID-19.
Featured
Khalilzad meets with top Indian officials, discusses regional security
US special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Delhi on Tuesday where they discussed issues around safety and security in the region.
According to Indian news reports, Khalilzad said during the meeting that the Afghan “sides” should ensure their territory is not used by any terrorist group against another country.
This comes as Afghan and Taliban negotiators meet in Doha for the first round of long-awaited peace talks.
Reports stated Khalilzad also stressed “regional and international support is critical for the success of these negotiations and the implementation of any agreement” adding that India and the United States will work together in support of this objective.
WIO News reported that both sides have “similar views on the importance of long term assistance, trade, and investment for consolidating a peace agreement for the benefit of the people of Afghanistan, the region, and beyond.”
Indian government sources told WION that, “Khalilzad appreciated India’s participation in the Intra-Afghan negotiations..” and “briefed about the US assessment the talks and shared the US perspective on the Afghan peace process.”
Both sides while discussing “future steps and possible cooperation between India and the US in furthering the Afghan peace process” also “deliberated upon how to promote regional and international cooperation with regard to Afghanistan.”
Featured
Negotiating teams meet, agree on a number of working principles
The Afghan government and the Taliban delegation held their first full meeting on Tuesday afternoon where all members of both teams were present.
A number of Afghan peace negotiators told Ariana News that both sides have reached consensus over the code of conduct and on moving forward to complete the working principals pertaining to talks going forward.
Sources said the teams also agreed on a timetable for the talks and each side assigned two coordinators.
One Afghan negotiator, Nader Nadery said the team leaders from each side addressed the meeting and both called for patience and tolerance during talks.
The Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem also confirmed the day’s developments.
The historic intra-Afghan peace talks officially started on Saturday with an opening ceremony attended by representatives of dozens of countries, including the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Peace team leader calls for Islamic Republic system to be upheld
Korea pledges $1m to help Afghanistan tackle pandemic
Khalilzad meets with top Indian officials, discusses regional security
Negotiating teams meet, agree on a number of working principles
UNAMA urges foreign community to support Afghanistan at pledging summit
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Saudi Prince Khalid met with Bajwa during army chief’s visit to Riyadh
Trump believes Saudi Arabia will join Israel-UAE agreement
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Morning News Show Part1: Afghan Peace Process
Sola: Government, Taliban delegates to start direct talks
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan talks discussed
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
- Latest News4 days ago
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
- Featured4 days ago
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
- Featured3 days ago
Croatian flag lowered as last of their troops leave Afghanistan
- Featured1 day ago
Afghanistan wins seat at prestigious UN commission on status of women
- Latest News4 days ago
World leaders band together for Afghan women to have a voice
- Featured5 days ago
ArtLords offer wise words of advice to Afghan peace negotiators
- Featured3 days ago
Eight-member negotiating teams ‘working on talks agenda’