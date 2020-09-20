Featured
Peace talks teams ‘making progress’ after meeting to discuss contentious issues
Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan peace negotiating team said the contact groups from both sides met on Sunday for discussions and that progress was being made.
The Peace Negotiation Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan issued the same statement on their Twitter page but few details were given.
The team said on Twitter: “Today evening, the contact groups of both sides met. This session lasted a few hours and the rules and regulations of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations were discussed and progress was made.”
The Afghan peace team said peace talks members held the joint working meeting which lasted several hours and worked on contentious issues of rules and regulations and that “progress was made in resolving disputes.”
“The procedure for the Afghan peace talks will be finalized soon,” they said.
The talks, which started a week ago, are still ongoing in Doha, Qatar where the contact group members are reportedly discussing the talking points, agendas and schedules going forward.
Until now, however, very few details have been released by either side.
Featured
MoD discovers and defuses over 4,000 IEDs in past six months
The Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Sunday the Afghan National Army (ANA) had discovered and defused 4,776 IEDs across the country in the past six months.
The MoD stated the IEDs had been planted by Taliban on public roads, in residential areas and on highways.
A statement by the MoD said: “While Taliban’s explosive devices inflict heavy casualties on civilians, ANDSF risk their lives to discover and defuse the bombs to protect Afghans.”
“The IEDs, in addition to harming civilians, also destroy Afghanistan’s roads, highways and infrastructure.”
By finding and defusing the IEDs the lives of thousands of civilians were saved and “hundreds of kilometers of roads and hundreds of bridges and culverts were preserved,” the MoD stated.
The ministry also said that in addition to the indiscriminate use of IEDs being a serious violation of the International Human Rights Law, “unfortunately, the Taliban continue applying it as a war tactic against the Afghan population.”
UNAMA said in July, in its mid-year report, that the use of non-suicide IEDs was the leading cause of civilian casualties by Anti-Government Elements during the first half of 2020, causing 688 civilian casualties (217 killed and 471 injured).
Almost half of all civilian casualties from IEDs – 45 percent – were caused by the Taliban’s widespread use of pressure-plate IEDs, which function as improvised anti-personnel mines.
Civilian casualties from these victim-activated devices increased by 50 percent during the first half of 2020 as compared to the same time period in 2019, reversing the trend of sizeable decreases over the last two years.
UNAMA also noted that the week after the three-day Eid ceasefire, pressure-plate IEDs rose to the leading cause of civilian casualties.
Featured
Ghani holds security review summit with senior officials in Bamiyan
President Ashraf Ghani and a high-ranking delegation of officials held a “mini-summit” on the country’s security in Bamiyan on Sunday.
Also in attendance with First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, Second Vice President Sarwar Danesh, National Security Adviser Hamdullah Moheb and other senior security officials.
After landing at Bamiyan airport, the president and his delegation were met by the provincial governor and local officials, including members of the provincial council.
The Kabul delegation then went into a meeting where they examined the security situation across the country, discussed plans and operations on thwarting enemy threats and dealing with challenges. They also discussed the capabilities of the security and defense sectors.
Officials from the security and defense agencies called for the expansion of governance and the need for improved services at a district level.
Emphasizing the security and defense priorities, Ghani said that serious attention should be paid to protecting the people and to the security of development projects.
He also said reform and development programs of the security and defense agencies should be implemented.
Ghani also ordered increased security along highways so as to prevent enemy groups from extorting money out of motorists and said changes need to be brought in police departments so that all staff criteria is met.
He said that security and defense officials who have excelled in their work need to be commended.
COVID-19
India’s COVID-19 tally surges past 5.4 million mark
India’s COVID-19 infection tally has surged past the 5.4 million mark after adding 92,605 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry stated Sunday.
Every day, since August, the country has recorded the highest single-day caseload in the world.
According to the health ministry, 1,113 people died of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 86,752.
Infection is surging through the country on a “step-ladder spiral” a government scientist told BBC.
It took India 170 days to reach the first million cases but only 11 days to reach the last million.
More than 50 million Indians have been tested so far for the virus, and more than a million samples are being tested daily, BBC reported but stated the country still has one of the lowest testing rates in the world.
According to the report, epidemiologists have said that India’s real infection rates are far higher.
The government’s own antibody tests on a random sample of people nationwide estimated 6.4 million infections in early May, as compared to the recorded case count of 52,000 at that time.
