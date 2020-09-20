Peace talks teams ‘making progress’ after meeting to discuss contentious issues

(Last Updated On: September 20, 2020)

Nader Nadery, a member of the Afghan peace negotiating team said the contact groups from both sides met on Sunday for discussions and that progress was being made.

The Peace Negotiation Team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan issued the same statement on their Twitter page but few details were given.

The team said on Twitter: “Today evening, the contact groups of both sides met. This session lasted a few hours and the rules and regulations of the Afghanistan Peace Negotiations were discussed and progress was made.”

The Afghan peace team said peace talks members held the joint working meeting which lasted several hours and worked on contentious issues of rules and regulations and that “progress was made in resolving disputes.”

“The procedure for the Afghan peace talks will be finalized soon,” they said.

The talks, which started a week ago, are still ongoing in Doha, Qatar where the contact group members are reportedly discussing the talking points, agendas and schedules going forward.

Until now, however, very few details have been released by either side.