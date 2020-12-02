Latest News
Peace talks teams end deadlock, agree on rules and procedures
The Afghan government and Taliban peace talks teams announced Wednesday that they had finalized the rules and procedures for the intra-Afghan talks and will start discussing the agenda.
Nader Nadery, Spokesman for the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team, and Mohammad Naeem, the Taliban’s political spokesperson issued the same statement on Wednesday evening.
“The procedures including its preamble of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations have been finalized and from now on, the negotiations will begin on the agenda,” both teams tweeted.
Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation has welcomed the breakthrough in the Afghan peace process and called it a “significant milestone.”
“I welcome the news from Doha that the two Afghan sides have reached a significant milestone: A three-page agreement codifying rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire,” Khalilzad stated.
He said this agreement demonstrates that the negotiating parties can agree on tough issues.
“The people of Afghanistan now expect rapid progress on a political roadmap and a ceasefire. We understand their desire and we support them.”
“As negotiations on a political roadmap and permanent ceasefire begin, we will work hard with all sides for serious reduction of violence and even a ceasefire during this period.”
“This is what the Afghan people want and deserve,” he tweeted.
The latest development comes after the US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said this week the Taliban has not stuck to the deal Washington signed in February in Qatar with the group.
“We never thought this peace process would be easy, and it has not been. We do not think the Taliban is keeping its word under the agreement,” she stated.
Washington’s envoy to NATO says Taliban reneging on deal
US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said this week the Taliban has not stuck to the deal Washington signed in February in Qatar with the group.
Addressing an online conference in Brussels this week, Hutchinson said: “We never thought this peace process would be easy, and it has not been. We do not think the Taliban is keeping its word under the agreement.”
According to the deal, the Taliban pledged to participate in direct talks with the Afghan government in order to find a political settlement to end the 19-year-old war and to cut all ties with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
However, Hutchinson said the levels of violence in the country is too high and that both civilians and Afghan troops “have paid a heavy price.”
She called on the Taliban to stop offensives and fulfill the commitment they made in Doha.
“So we are encouraging and asking the Taliban if they are serious about wanting to have a peaceful Afghanistan, that they will keep their word and stop the violence, have a ceasefire; that should be easy enough when they’re at the table talking about peace,” she stated.
Hutchinson also said there is no alternate way to bring peace to Afghanistan – except to push all parties around the negotiating table.
“We are not going to see a lasting peace if we don’t stay at the negotiating table, try to bring the warring factors together to let the Afghan people have the lives that they deserve – in freedom, with education, with a community capability to have businesses that flourish,” she said.
Three nominee ministers secure vote of confidence
Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) on Wednesday approved three nominee ministers as minister of public health, minister of economy and minister of borders and tribal affairs.
In Wednesday’s general session of the Wolesi Jirga Ahmad Jawad Osmani was approved as Minister of Public Health with 145 votes out of 242; Mohibullah Samim was approved as minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs with 209 votes; and Karima Hamid Faryabi approved as Minister of Economy with 136 votes.
Meanwhile Rangina Hamidi, nominee minister of education failed to gain a vote of confidence with 114 votes; Ajmal Ahmadi, acting head of Da Afghanistan Bank, or Cental Bank got only 72 votes and Mujeeb Rahman Karimi, nominee minister for Rural Rehabilitation and Development also failed with only 118 votes.
The head of the Wolesi Jirga called on government especially the president to introduce new nominee ministers for the two ministries and Central Bank.
The nominee ministers and head of Da Afghanistan Bank had presented their plans to the members of Parliament on Tuesday.
Germany concerned about safety of its troops post US withdrawal
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has raised concerns about the security of German soldiers once the US withdraws from Afghanistan.
Speaking ahead of the start of the two-day NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting on Tuesday, Maas said the security of German soldiers cannot be guaranteed without American backing.
Maas said he hoped for the continued presence of US troops in Afghanistan – despite outgoing US President Donal Trump’s decision to accelerate the withdrawal of American soldiers from 4,500 to 2,500 by mid-January.
Meanwhile, most of the 11,000 NATO personnel currently in Afghanistan are from Europe and other member countries, but the alliance relies heavily on the US armed forces for air support and logistics.
Speaking in a televised interview with Germany’s public broadcaster ZDF, Maas said it is important “that the portion of American troops that are necessary for the security of German soldiers remain in Afghanistan.”
This was particularly in reference to the evacuation helicopters as an example. “Otherwise we can no longer guarantee the security of German soldiers.”
