Peace talks team member tells Meshrano Jirga ongoing war is Haram

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)

A member of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team told members of the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) that the current war in the country is Haram and that insurgents have been killing people every day in the name of Jihad.

Peace negotiator Attaullah Lodin said that the killing of Afghans is not Jihad and that the Taliban were not able to convince the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that their war was legitimate.

“War has been ongoing under Jihad. Dozens of Afghans are killed every day; is the killing of Afghans Jihad? The current war is Haram; the Taliban failed to convince the Organization of Islamic [Cooperation] countries,” said Lodin.

Meanwhile, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, Meshrano Jirga Speaker, said the Taliban’s negotiating team’s trip to Pakistan shows that the group is living under the realms of the Pakistan intelligence agency.

“The Taliban negotiating team’s trip to Pakistan and their inclusive discussion with Pakistani officials reveals that the group is living near ISI or Pakistan’s intelligence agency. We call on international communities to start heated discussions with Pakistan in order to help the Afghan peace process,” said Muslimyar.

“The parties should act unitedly regarding the crisis in the country. The negotiations are very important. Plans and necessary decisions should take in Afghanistan,” said Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, a member of the Meshrano Jirga.

The Afghan negotiating team stressed that government should meanwhile hand over the national peace policy to them for guidance.