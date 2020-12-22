Connect with us

Latest News

Peace talks team member Fawzia Koofi wins CASA Asia Award

Ariana News

Published

12 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)
Afghan peace talks team member Fawzia Koofi won the CASA Asia Award in the “diversity and sustainable development” category, the organization announced late Monday.
 
According to CASA Asia, Koofi won the award for her support of the rights of women and children, her role in the peace process and her commitment to the education of girls and women.
 
Winners of the Casa Asia 2021 Awards were announced on Monday in Madrid, Spain after judges considered 52 nominations submitted for these awards in four categories.
 
This award was created in 2004.
 
Casa Asia itself was established in 2001 and is a public consortium consisting of the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, the Generalitat of Catalonia, and the Barcelona and Madrid city councils.
 
Casa Asia aims to contribute to better understanding between Spain and Asian countries and to promote institutional, economic, cultural and educational relations as well as encouraging exchanges in the domains of culture, ideas and projects of shared interest.
Latest News

Acting US secretary of defense pays unannounced visit to Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)

President Ashraf Ghani met with US Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller on Tuesday afternoon and discussed the peace process, the situation in Afghanistan and the region, and further support to the Afghan Security and Defense Forces, the Presidential Palace said.

According to the statement, Miller stressed the strategic relations between Afghanistan and the US, stating: “The United States will stand beside the government of Afghanistan to fight against terrorism.”

The US official also raised concerns about the high level of violence in the country and “the two sides emphasized a durable ceasefire” was needed.

He said the US has a steadfast commitment to Afghanistan, “especially in supporting its security and defense forces.”

Meanwhile, Ghani stated that the government has taken practical steps toward maintaining peace in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to show their clear intentions (honesty) in this regard.

President Ghani stressed that US-Afghan relations is crucial to the joint fight against terrorism and termed the role of the United States essential in this regard.

Miller traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday but due to security concerns, his arrival was not announced in advance.

While in Afghanistan, he also met with General Scott Miller, Commander Resolute Support Mission (RS) and US Forces Afghanistan (USFOR-A), in order to gain his assessment of the overall security situation.

Latest News

Pakistan’s new visa processes in place and online applications accepted

Ariana News

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)
The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul announced on Tuesday that changes to its visa processing system, that was announced in September, have been rolled out across the embassy and its consulates across the country. 
 
A statement issued by the embassy noted that among the changes brought are an increase in the number of visa collection windows at the embassy and consulates; the introduction of a women’s only visa collection window; the introduction of an online visa application system; and separate windows at the embassy and consulates for medical, student and business visas.
 
Students are also now being issued with visas that are valid for the full duration of the time needed for their studies in Pakistan. 
 
According to the embassy, Pakistan issued 150,000 visas in October and November as a result of these new “concrete measures.”
 
“Due to the above stated facilitative steps taken by the Embassy, we have been able to manage a large number of visa applicants in a dignified manner. In this regard, the Embassy would like to advise the visa applicants to come to the Embassy during visa hours in the morning where enough visa processing capacity is available to help them. 
 
“The visa applicants do not need to wait for visas outside the Embassy during night hours. The Embassy and our Consulates will continue to process visas of Afghan nationals in a dignified and honorable way,” the statement read.
 
“It is further pointed out that visas for Afghan nationals except businessmen are without any fee. The Embassy reiterates that there is no visa agent needed for the Embassy. The applicants are advised not to pay any fee/charges in the name of facilitation to process a visa to any agents or middlemen.”
 
In the past, Afghan nationals would queue for hours, sometimes days, to get visas for Pakistan. 
 
But in October, things took a serious turn when more than a dozen people were killed in a stampede after thousands of Afghans wanting visas had gathered outside Pakistan’s consulate in Nangarhar province.
 
 
 
Latest News

Peace talks team member tells Meshrano Jirga ongoing war is Haram

Ariana News

Published

4 hours ago

on

December 22, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)

A member of the Afghanistan Republic’s negotiating team told members of the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) that the current war in the country is Haram and that insurgents have been killing people every day in the name of Jihad.

Peace negotiator Attaullah Lodin said that the killing of Afghans is not Jihad and that the Taliban were not able to convince the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that their war was legitimate.

“War has been ongoing under Jihad. Dozens of Afghans are killed every day; is the killing of Afghans Jihad? The current war is Haram; the Taliban failed to convince the Organization of Islamic [Cooperation] countries,” said Lodin.

Meanwhile, Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, Meshrano Jirga Speaker, said the Taliban’s negotiating team’s trip to Pakistan shows that the group is living under the realms of the Pakistan intelligence agency.

“The Taliban negotiating team’s trip to Pakistan and their inclusive discussion with Pakistani officials reveals that the group is living near ISI or Pakistan’s intelligence agency. We call on international communities to start heated discussions with Pakistan in order to help the Afghan peace process,” said Muslimyar.

“The parties should act unitedly regarding the crisis in the country. The negotiations are very important. Plans and necessary decisions should take in Afghanistan,” said Sayed Safiullah Hashimi, a member of the Meshrano Jirga.

The Afghan negotiating team stressed that government should meanwhile hand over the national peace policy to them for guidance.

