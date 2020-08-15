Featured
Peace talks team member Fawzia Koofi survives assassination attempt
A member of the Afghan peace talks team, Fawzia Koofi, survived an assassination attempt on Friday night while traveling on the Kabul-Parwan highway.
The incident happened in Qarabagh district when armed men opened fire on her vehicle, a source confirmed.
Koofi sustained minor injuries and was said to be in good health Saturday, a source confirmed.
In a tweet early Saturday morning, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah condemned the attack and called for an immediate investigation into the incident.
“I strongly condemn the assassination attempt on Ms Fawzia Koofi and call upon the government to identify and apprehend the culprits and possible motive for the attack.”
Featured
German-funded road project completed in Samangan
Samangan officials and representatives of the Afghan-German Cooperation inaugurated a reconstructed 3.8-kilometer long road in the northern province on Friday.
The new asphalt road connects Aybak city to Dara-e Zhowandon village and with the Mazar-e Sharif to Kabul Highway.
More than 22,000 citizens will benefit from the improved infrastructure, which was financed by the Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). The road cost AFN 94 million.
Samangan’s Provincial Governor, Dawod Kalakani, said on Friday: “Today, I am very proud with the inauguration of this important road. We strongly support the continuation of German Cooperation activities.”
He said he hoped other roads in Aybak City will also benefit from this program;
The newly asphalted road enables easier mobility between Aybak and the districts of Khuram-wa-Sarbagh and Roy-e-Doab as well as to Mazar-e Sharif, north-eastern provinces and Kabul.
This allows for residents to benefit from improved access to schools, local agricultural markets, health centers, nearby districts and provinces, and it aims to stimulate economic growth and improve the locals’ overall living conditions.
Zikrullah Nazari, the provincial director of Samangan’s road management agency said: “I would like to thank the technical support and advice of RIDF engineers during the implementation of the project for increasing the capacity of our staff.
“We are willing to implement more projects with their cooperation so that in the future we can execute projects independently. We are committed and will maintain and take care of the newly built road.”
The road between Aybak and Dara-e Zhowandon village and the road connection with the Mazar-e-Sharif to Kabul Highway is now equipped with highly visible pavement markings, specific traffic lanes, and traffic signs.
It also has gravel shoulders, allowing pedestrians to walk along the roadside safely. The drainage systems have been improved, protecting the road from drainage overflow and flooding, and the reconstruction, which took 18 months, created 300 jobs for the duration of the project.
Business
IMF, Afghanistan reach preliminary agreement over Extended Credit Facility
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Afghanistan authorities have reached a preliminary agreement on an economic reform program to be supported by a new three-and-half year US$364 million Extended Credit Facility (ECF).
This announcement comes just three months before the United Nations’ donor pledging conference for Afghanistan gets underway.
In a statement issued by the IMF on Friday, the fund said the ECF will help mitigate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, maintain macroeconomic stability, and underpin reforms for economic resilience and good governance.
The fund also stated that continued financial assistance from international partners is critical to support objectives of Afghanistan’s National Peace and Development Framework for 2021-25, including inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and self-reliance.
Leading the IMF’s team was Azim Sadikov, and virtual discussions were held with Afghan officials through July and August on the country’s economic reform program.
Sadikov said however that the agreement is subject to the approval of the IMF’s Executive Board, which would possibly consider the agreement in October after preliminary conditions have been met by Afghan authorities, including the improvement of accountability and transparency in procurement processes.
“The new ECF arrangement will support authorities’ reform program to maintain macroeconomic stability and lay the ground for a sustained post-pandemic economic recovery while continuing to advance structural reforms,” Sadikov said.
He said the reform program aims to gradually reverse the fiscal decline due to the pandemic and instead create space for development sending while increasing self-reliance.
He stated improvements in customs collections and revenue administration need to be improved and the planned Value Added Tax (VAT) process needs to be implemented in 2022.
“Monetary policy will continue to focus on maintaining price stability and a flexible exchange rate regime, while fostering confidence in the Afghani,” Sadikov said.
He also said that reforms, in accordance with the new ECF arrangement, will focus on addressing issues that hamper economic growth and resilience.
“To that end, the program will aim to improve fiscal governance, strengthen the anti-corruption regime, and bolster the financial sector,” he said.
“Bolstering the financial sector, including by completing the reform of state-owned banks, will also be important to boost its capacity to contribute to growth.
“Coming before the November pledging conference, the ECF arrangement is expected to catalyze donor financing, which is critical to support Afghanistan’s reform and development objectives under the multi-year National Peace and Development Framework,” he said.
The pledging conference is organized every four years and was last held in 2016 in Brussels.
This year, Finland will host the conference, which will be organized by both the UN and Afghanistan.
Previous international financial commitments largely end by December of this year.
Featured
On eve of peace talks, Ghani urges Taliban to stop planting roadside mines
President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday condemned the roadside mine incident in Kandahar earlier in the day and called on the Taliban to stop the violence and end their practice of planting IEDs.
In a series of tweets, Ghani condemned the incident and stated that this comes as the Taliban are “on the eve of peace and direct negotiations with the Afghan negotiating team.
اعلامیۀ مطبوعاتی در پیوند به تلفات ملکی ناشی از انفجار ماین طالبان در کندهار
ارگ، کابل: با تاسف فراوان امروز در منطقه زلخان ولسوالی پنجوایی ولایت کندهار در اثر انفجار ماین جاسازی شدۀ گروه طالبان، به شمول یک کودک، تعدادی از زنان و شمار دیگری از هموطنان ما شهید و زخمی گردیدند.
— ارگ (@ARG_AFG) August 13, 2020
“The Taliban should avoid violence specifically roadside mines which are the main cause of civilian casualties, and in order to reach a dignified and lasting peace, they should accept people and Loya Jirga’s voice.”
The president said the incident, which happened early Thursday in the Zalkhan area of Panjwai district of Kandahar province, resulted in a number of women, a child, and other Afghans being killed and wounded “as a result of a mine planted by the Taliban”.
Ghani expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the families of those killed and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.
The incident happened when a vehicle, carrying a number of civilian passengers, hit a roadside IED.
This comes after at least eight civilians were killed in another roadside mine explosion in the same province on Sunday.
