Peace talks negotiator questions whether ‘talking’ whilst ‘fighting’ is viable
As violence continues to grip Helmand province and reports regularly emerge of other clashes breaking out around the country, Afghan peace negotiator Nader Nadery said from Doha that if the bloodshed continues, Afghanistan might have to reassess whether “talking” whilst “fighting” is viable or not.
In an interview with BBC on Tuesday, Nadery said: “If the violence goes higher and continues for a longer period of time the level of pressure from the public on us – the team of negotiators from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – will increase and then we will have to do consultation with our people, back, that could this two path of talking and fighting would work or not.”
“It is unacceptable for our people to be suffering the way they have suffered these past three weeks with increased violence,” Nadery said.
When asked if he hoped the negotiating teams would have made more progress by now he said they are trying to strike a balance between the “urgency” of a need for a solution, and attempting to ensure the process is not rushed, undermining “a sustainable peace”.
Nadery’s comments come as calls continue to mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence.
As clashes continue to break out around the country, Helmand has been gripped in the clutches of ongoing battles since Saturday night after the Taliban launched coordinated attacks against a number of areas in the province.
Since then fighting has escalated – resulting in tens of thousands of Helmand residents fleeing their homes.
Casualties have been reported, including civilians, but exact details have not been released.
Two military helicopters collide over embattled Helmand
Two ANA helicopters collided and crashed along the Helmand river near an Afghan security outpost in Nawa district of Helmand on Tuesday night.
According to sources, a number of Afghan National Defense and Security Forces members were killed.
The security forces members had been wounded in battle and were reportedly being transported to a hospital in one of the helicopters.
The second helicopter is believed to have been dropping off ANDSF commandos to bolster troops on the ground.
The Ministry of Defense has not yet commented.
Heavy clashes have been ongoing in Helmand since Saturday after the Taliban carried out a coordinated attack on various areas in the province.
The ensuing battles have meanwhile forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.
On Monday, US-Forces Afghanistan stated they had assisted the Afghan troops by conducting targeted strikes in the province against the Taliban.
Since then reinforcements have been sent into Helmand including commandos while the Afghan National Army is providing air support.
Karzai condemns ongoing conflict, calls for unity to establish peace
Former president Hamid Karzai has expressed concern over the rise in violence in the country and “strongly condemns the ongoing war on Afghans.”
Karzai said Tuesday night “I once again call on all Afghans, and especially the
Afghan parties to the war, to renounce violence and unite to establish peace in our dear country,” which is the key aspiration of all Afghans.
Karzai is one of a number of influential figures who have not only spoken out about the escalating violence in the country but who have also condemned the violence in Helmand province, which has resulted in thousands of people having fled their homes in the past three days.
Some reports indicate as many as 35,000 people – about 5,000 families – have left their homes due to the clashes in various districts in the province.
The head of the refugee and repatriation department, Sayed Mohammad Amin, told Reuters about 5,100 families have been displaced by the fighting. He said that there was an urgent need for food and shelter.
Large parts of Helmand, especially the provincial capital Lashkargah and neighboring Kandahar have been without electricity since Monday after the Taliban set fire to part of a power station before stripping it of all movable equipment.
Some telecommunications companies have also been shut down.
Lebanese Armenians join fight in Azerbaijan’s disputed territory
Hundreds of Armenians from the diaspora are believed to have signed up as volunteers to fight against Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory.
Already Lebanese Armenians have joined the fight, with at least one Lebanese Armenian already having been killed, AP reported adding that an unknown number of Lebanon’s large ethnically-Armenian population have traveled to the southern Caucasus to defend their ancestral homeland.
Several residents of Beirut’s main Armenian district, Bourj Hammoud, told AP that they too are ready to abandon their lives in Lebanon to fight against Azerbaijan.
“We will fight until the last Armenian soldier,” one shop owner was quoted as saying. “This is not a war between Muslims and Christians. This is a war for the existence of the Armenian entity and we are ready.”
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Turkey has apparently sent nearly 1,250 Syrian mercenaries to fight alongside Azerbaijani forces. Syrian fighters were encouraged by a $1,500 a month bounty, which is a lot of money in the war-torn country. Azerbaijan and Turkey have denied the “mercenaries” claim.
To date, at least 500 people, including more than 60 civilians, have been killed in Nagorno-Karabakh despite efforts, by Russia, to broker a ceasefire – which was shattered on Monday after clashes broke out in the southern region of Hadrut.
The decades-old dispute concerns territory considered part of Azerbaijan by the United Nations but with a population of Christian ethnic-Armenian separatists. Armenia and Azerbaijan fought a six-year war over the disputed territory, ending with a ceasefire in 1994, but no peace agreement resolving the issue has ever been signed.
