Peace talks negotiator questions whether ‘talking’ whilst ‘fighting’ is viable

(Last Updated On: October 14, 2020)

As violence continues to grip Helmand province and reports regularly emerge of other clashes breaking out around the country, Afghan peace negotiator Nader Nadery said from Doha that if the bloodshed continues, Afghanistan might have to reassess whether “talking” whilst “fighting” is viable or not.

In an interview with BBC on Tuesday, Nadery said: “If the violence goes higher and continues for a longer period of time the level of pressure from the public on us – the team of negotiators from the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – will increase and then we will have to do consultation with our people, back, that could this two path of talking and fighting would work or not.”

“It is unacceptable for our people to be suffering the way they have suffered these past three weeks with increased violence,” Nadery said.

When asked if he hoped the negotiating teams would have made more progress by now he said they are trying to strike a balance between the “urgency” of a need for a solution, and attempting to ensure the process is not rushed, undermining “a sustainable peace”.

Nadery’s comments come as calls continue to mount for a ceasefire – or at least a reduction in violence.

As clashes continue to break out around the country, Helmand has been gripped in the clutches of ongoing battles since Saturday night after the Taliban launched coordinated attacks against a number of areas in the province.

Since then fighting has escalated – resulting in tens of thousands of Helmand residents fleeing their homes.

Casualties have been reported, including civilians, but exact details have not been released.