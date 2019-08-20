Breaking News

Peace Talks; Khalilzad Heads to Kabul

Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation heads to Kabul to start the ninth round of Peace Talks with the Taliban.

U.S.  Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo stated that Mr. Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul has started and after a meeting with Afghan Officials on the ninth round of Peace Talks, he shall depart to Qatar for meeting with Taliban representatives.

This comes as based on reports both sides reached agreements on major issues during the eighth round of the talks and the dialogues ended with both sides departing to consult with their leaders.

