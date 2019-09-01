Peace Talks Has No Clear Result Yet: VP Danish

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

Afghanistan’s Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish on Sunday said that the U.S.-Taliban talks in Doha has turned complicated and there is no indication of ending the war in Afghanistan.

“The issue of peace has turned complicated, time-consuming, and breathtaking. Despite nine months of continues efforts by the international community, there is no clear and final result until this moment,” VP Danish said while speaking at an election campaign in Kabul today.

Danish emphasized that holding of the Afghan presidential election is a red line for the government.

He said the election will be held on September 28 unless the country will lead toward a big crisis.

“There is no doubt on holding elections on September 28. We are fully prepared. If we don’t organize the election, the country will move toward a crisis and even we will not reach to peace,” he said.

VP Danish further said that the announcement of a ceasefire and direct talks with the government are huge challenges in peace talks which are not finalized yet.

The State-Builder team led by President Ashraf Ghani has repeatedly emphasized that election and the Republic system are redlines for the government. However, the Taliban insurgent group has repeatedly refused to sit with the Afghan government.