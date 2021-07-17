Peace talks between government, Taliban negotiators underway in Doha

(Last Updated On: July 17, 2021)

Peace talks between Government and Taliban high level negotiators began in Doha, capital of Qatar on Saturday, both sides confirmed.

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) said a military solution is not a solution to the country’s crisis and efforts for a political settlement should be accelerated.

“There is not a military solution to the Afghanistan problems. We should concentrate our efforts for political settlement to end the war and plan a better future for Afghanistan,” said Abdullah.

According to Abdullah both sides should show flexibility in the peace talks.

“Reaching peace needs flexibility for both sides. We believe that regional and international space has been provided for peace in Afghanistan,” added Abdullah.

Abdulah said that by continuing the war the people will sacrifice even more than what they already have.

“All of us know that Afghan people are victims of the current violence,” said he.

He also reiterated that this is a historic opportunity for peace in the country.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban political deputy head, said that for the formation of an Islamic system personal interests need to be ignored.

“In order to achieve these goals a strong, central and Independent Islamic system is needed. In this case, selfishness, personal interest and personal motives must be avoided,” said Mullah Baradar.

Mullah Baradar added that it is necessary to work for national unity.

“We should end disbelief and distrust and work for national unity,” he added.

He also acknowledged that progress has not been made in the peace talks in the past 10 months.

Mullah Baradar said that Afghans should form a political system based on thoughts, beliefs and religion.

He added that Taliban want development but will not compromise on Islamic values.

“We want development, comfortable life, but will not compromise on Islamic values and independence. This is the voice that people know,” said Baradar.