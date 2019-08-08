Peace, Moderation Electoral Ticket Suspends Its Campaigns

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2019)

The Peace and Moderation electoral ticket led by Mohammad Hanif Atmar in a statement said on Thursday that this electoral ticket has suspended its electoral campaigns.

The statement adds that the current situation in Afghanistan is very crucial and using the provided opportunity can take the country towards peace.

According to the statement, the absence of transparency in the election process, insecurity, and prioritizing the peace process are the reasons behind this action of the ‘Peace and Moderation’ electoral ticket.

This comes as this electoral ticket had not held any electoral campaign summit since the beginning of the electoral campaigns’ term and controversies existed among the senior members of the ticket.