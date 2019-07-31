Peace is Priority for U.S. in Afghanistan: Khalilzad

(Last Updated On: July 31, 2019)

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, in an exclusive interview with Ariana News says that the United States’ priority in Afghanistan is peace; however, the U.S. supports the election process to be held transparently.

“The position of the United States is that our priority is peace and we want, if God wills, to reach an agreement and framework regarding peace until September first. And we prioritize and support any decision which comes in the agreement,” said Khalilzad.

“But, we are helping to prepare for a transparent election which all the Afghans support its result,” he added.

Moreover, Khalilzad stresses that he is not negotiating with the Taliban while having the Islamic Emirates system on the negotiation table.

“We do not recognize the group by the name of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan but the Taliban,” said Khalilzad.

After staying for many days in Kabul, Khalilzad in a tweet says that he is wrapping up his most productive visit to Afghanistan and is leaving Kabul for Doha.

“The U.S. and Afghanistan have agreed on the next steps. And a negotiating team and technical support group are being finalized,” tweeted Khalilzad.

“I am off to Doha, with a stop in Islamabad, In Doha, if the Taliban do their part, we will do ours, and conclude the agreement we have been working on,” he said in a tweet.

This comes as the Afghan State Ministry for Peace Affairs has announced that the government has finalized and formed a negotiating team of 15 members who are supposed to directly talk with the Taliban soon.