Peace Is Impossible Without Ceasefire: Ghani

(Last Updated On: September 9, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani on Monday said that peace with Taliban is not possible without having a ceasefire.

Speaking at the introduction ceremony of new Afghan intelligence chief, President Ghani said that he is ready for talks with Taliban but he does not accept threatening and violence.

Ghani emphasized that in addition to Al-qaeda, the Taliban insurgent group should clarify their relation with other terrorist groups.

He further said that the government of Afghanistan paved the ground for peace but the Taliban misused the opportunity.

“Mullah Haibatullah should talk with Afghans at least through a video conference. Do not hide yourself behind curtains,” the President said.

President Ghani praised Afghan forces for their heroism and said that we are very close to the peak of victory. He called on the Afghan forces to remember the history and do not allow it to be repeated once again.

Ghani concluded that he is ready for sacrifice but he will not bargain over the republic system, Afghan security forces, and the basic rights of Afghans.

At the same event, Ahmad Zia Saraj the new chief of Afghan intelligence agency said that Afghan forces are pressuring the terrorist groups on daily basis.

The former chief of Afghan spy agency Mohammad Masoum Stanekzai said that an imposed peace is not acceptable.

“If we want to stop the bloodshed, the Taliban must negotiate with the government instead of talking behind closed doors,” Mr. Stanekzai said.

These remarks comes after the U.S. President Donald Trump called off the U.S. peace negotiation with the Taliban.