Peace in Afghanistan; US Special Representative arrives in New Delhi
The US Special Rep Khalilzad met with Indian top officials to underscore their support in the efforts to bringing peace to Afghanistan.
The US Special Representative for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval Thursday in Delhi and briefed them on progress in the peace process that has faltered in the past few weeks. Khalilzad, in the meeting, expressed that the US recognizes India’s “constructive contribution” to Afghanistan.
The Indian side expressed deep concern about the increase in violence in Afghanistan, making a particular mention of the need to protect “Afghan Hindus and Sikhs” and India’s support for a ceasefire to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.
The meeting was also attended by US National Security Council Director Lisa Curtis and U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster. Following the meeting, a statement was released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs saying, “The US side recognized India’s constructive contribution in economic development, reconstruction and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
They laid importance to India’s crucial and continuing role in sustainable peace, security, and stability in Afghanistan.” “EAM and NSA reiterated India’s continued support for strengthening peace, security, unity, democratic and inclusive polity and protection of rights of all sections of the Afghan society, including Afghan Hindus and Sikhs,” the statement added. Khalilzad is on a 3-city trip to Doha, Delhi, and Islamabad.
A release by the US State Department said Wednesday, “At each stop, he will urge support for an immediate reduction in violence, accelerated timeline for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, and cooperation among all sides in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Afghanistan.
” The aim of the trip is said to be building support for the full implementation of the US-Taliban agreement confronted by differences between the Afghan government and the Taliban over the release of prisoners. Khalilzad’s next stop is Islamabad to stress the need for a ceasefire and support in starting the intra-Afghan talks
UN appeals financial aid for vulnerable countries
A UN report says that humanitarians are seeking nearly $7 billion to protect millions of lives in over 60 most affected countries amid the spread of COVID-19.
According to the report, the updated Global Humanitarian Response Plan provides help and protection that prioritize the most vulnerable in society, older people, people with disabilities, and women and girls, in particular.
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Mark Lowcock has warned of a significant rise in conflict, hunger, and poverty, as well as looming famine, unless action is taken now. He has said, “If we do not support the poorest people – especially women and girls and other vulnerable groups – as they battle the pandemic and impacts of the global recession, we will all be dealing with the spillover effects for many years to come.
That would prove even more painful, and much more expensive, for everyone.” The report writes, “The updated plan builds on an earlier appeal made by the UN Secretary-General in late March which called for $2 billion.” In a video message, urging donors to step up support to stop the pandemic from circling back around the globe, António Guterres said, “Humanitarian aid is not just a moral imperative; it is a practical necessity to combat the virus.” He added, “If COVID-19 wreaks havoc in the poorest places, we are all at risk.”
World Bank approves $400 million grant for Afghanistan
The $400 million grant by the World Bank is to alleviate the COVID-19 crisis in Afghanistan.
The World Bank approved $400 million Friday to sustain reform momentum and mitigate crisis caused by COVID-19 in Afghanistan.
In a press release Friday, the World Bank announced that its board of executive directors approved a $400 million grant for Afghanistan.
The grant is aimed “to help Afghanistan sustain the pace of key economic and public finance reforms, and support the country to manage current risks and uncertainties compounded by the COVID-19 crisis”.
The release highlights, “The Incentive Program Development Policy Grant comprises $160 million from the International Development Association (IDA).”
“The World Bank Group’s fund for the poorest countries, and $240 million from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), managed by the World Bank on behalf of 34 donors,” said in the press release.
Afghan customs agency increases tariffs on commercial goods without notice: ACCI
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has claimed that new customs officials have increased tariffs on commercial goods.
The ACCI said that the officials have surged the tariffs on goods without sending a notice to the organization.
The Afghan businessmen have faced challenges following the appointment of a number of new customs chiefs, the ACCI added, urging the government to address the issues.
The ACCI has also expressed concerns about alleged extortion along the highways of the country.
Meanwhile, economists claimed that the government’s disregard for addressing the challenges of Afghan traders could make a ground for corruption.
The experts warn that Afghanistan could face an investment stagnation if the challenges ahead of Afghan trade continue.
The Ministry of Finance of Afghanistan yet comment on the matter.
