Latest News
Peace efforts; Ambassador Khalilzad meets President Ghani
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with the US Special Representative for Peace in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, this afternoon.
Reportedly, in the meeting, they discussed some practical actions in the Afghan peace process.
The presidential palace said in a statement that the meeting focused on practical measures before the start of the Intra-Afghan negotiations, reduction in violence, and the commitment of the international community and neighboring countries to peace.
According to the statement, the president has emphasized that the basic demand of the Afghan people is peace and that the government has made it its priority.
It is noteworthy that Khalilzad has lately started his new round of efforts towards the starting of the intra-Afghan negotiations – he has just returned from his trip to Qatar and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff, after meeting with Zalmay Khalilzad, has also met with the president and chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.
In a statement, the Pakistani army has said that Qamar Bajwa’s talks with the Afghan leaders were focused on the necessary steps forward to facilitate the Intra-Afghan talks.
Featured
India reports nearly 10,000 COVID19 cases in single-day
India recorded 9,985 cases in one day with 274 deaths, as the country is lifting the lockdown, the Indian Health Ministry reported Wednesday.
This comes as authorities are reopening restaurants, shopping malls, and religious places in most of its states after a more than two-month-old lockdown.
“The government has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen,” the report added.
Subways, hotels, schools, and colleges, however, remain shuttered nationwide.
India has recorded 276,583 positive cases, the fifth highest in the world, with some 7,745 deaths.
COVID-19
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 684 new cases, total 22143
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that 21 people have died of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan, bringing the total fatalities to 405.
According to the ministry, 10 people in Herat, three patients in Kabul, three patients in Nimruz, two people in Badghis, two people in Helmand, and one person in Zabul have died of the virus.
It comes as Afghanistan witnessed 684 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.
The Health Ministry said that 393 people in Kabul, 96 people in Herat, 95 people in Nangarhar, 25 people in Nimruz, 18 people in Kunar,13 people in Kandahar, 12 people in Farah, 8 people in Kunduz, 7 people in Urozgan, 6 people in Badghis, four people in Badakhshan, four people Zabul, and three people in Parwan were tested positive for the Coronavirus.
It brings the total affected people in Afghanistan to 22143.
Meanwhile, 324 people have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 2975 in the country.
Business
Afghanistan to receive $200 million from the World Bank
The Afghan Ministry of Finance discusses the logistics of receiving a $200 million fund in incentives.
Officials at the Ministry of Finance said a proposal for the package was submitted to the World Bank Board of Directors early this year which has been approved and is now transferrable to Afghanistan.
The World Bank’s $200 million incentive package for Afghanistan is aimed to boost the national budget as well as to support the fight against the Coronavirus.
Officials at the ministry of finance say that the package comes with a specific plan of action developed by both, the World Bank and the government of Afghanistan.
“The$200 million funds from the World Bank is an incentive package to Afghanistan, most of which will be spent at the government’s priorities,” said Shamroz Khan Masjidi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Finance.
Economists believe that the Afghan economy has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic; therefore, this package from the World Bank is vital and should be managed properly.
“A number of international organizations, including the World Bank, have provided assistance to Afghanistan, and the government should make good plans to manage its consumption to prevent corruption,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.
According to economists, the government will face a financial crisis if the Ministry of Finance does not consider transparency in the use of the packages received in aid.
