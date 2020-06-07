Peace Effort; Khalilzad meets Pakistani Chief of Army Staff

(Last Updated On: June 7, 2020)

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad met Sunday with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Radio Pakistan reported.

The report says that the two sides spoke on matters of mutual interest such as regional security and the Afghan reconciliation process.

They discussed the issue of Afghan refugees and Pak-Afghan border management as well, says the report.

It says, “Both shared steps taken in this regard and agreed to continue working towards mutually agreed goals.”

It is worth mentioning that the US Department of State has said in a statement that Ambassador Khalilzad left Washington on June 5 for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Kabul.

It wrote, “The primary focus of Ambassador Khalilzad’s trip is to obtain agreement between the Afghan parties on the practical next steps necessary for a smooth start to intra-Afghan negotiations.”

It is reportedly said that Khalilzad, in his last stop in Kabul, will review the implementation of all commitments in the US-Taliban agreement and with all parties as well as the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration, “specifically reduced violence and prisoner releases.”