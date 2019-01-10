Peace Doesn’t Mean to Be Fool, Gift Everything: Ghani

(Last Updated On: January 10, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani says the Afghan government is not a fool to gift everything to the Taliban insurgent group during the peace process.

“If we can stop the ongoing war that kills one hundred up to two hundred people every day, we should have open arms, but it doesn’t mean to be a fool and gift everything,” Ghani said while speaking to a large gathering of reporters in Kabul.

Meanwhile, Ghani said that the postponement of the presidential election for the sake of the peace process is unacceptable for him.

“It is necessary to hold the presidential election on time because then the next president of Afghanistan will have a clear authority to bring peace to this country. I’m ready for any type of sacrifice for the sake of a permanent peace but it should not cost the postponement of the election. Because the legitimacy of the system is a must,” he said.

This comes as the Afghan presidential election was originally scheduled for April 20, but it was delayed for three months after problems raised in using a biometric system and finalizing results of Afghan parliamentary elections.