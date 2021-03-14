Latest News
Peace council leaders meet to discuss new US proposal
The Leadership Committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) met on Sunday afternoon to discuss Washington’s new peace plan and the planned Moscow and Turkey peace summits.
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh; Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib, former President Hamid Karzai; President Ashraf Ghani’s Senior Advisor Mohammad Mohaqiq; former Jihadi leader Abdul Rasul Sayyaf; Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Party Atta Mohammad Noor, and a number of other prominent politicians attended the meeting.
Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the HCNR stated: “We discussed the peace process, the new US proposal, the upcoming peace conferences in Moscow and Turkey, and the latest political developments in the country.”
“We reiterated our full support for the peace efforts, called for a just political settlement and an immediate end to violence,” Abdullah tweeted.
Abdullah said the Leadership Committee of the HCNR has also expressed its support for further regional and international coordination.
This comes after the US proposed the new peace plan for Afghanistan earlier this month and suggested the establishment of a transitional government and a high-level summit in Turkey.
Meanwhile, Russia has also invited the Afghan government, the Taliban, and representatives from a number of foreign countries to attend a conference on the Afghan peace process in Moscow.
Russian Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Russian news outlets that all the participants invited to attend the Moscow peace meeting next week have confirmed their attendance.
The Russia-backed Moscow summit is scheduled for March 18, while the US-backed peace conference will be held in Turkey in April.
US troops in Afghanistan number 1,000 more than disclosed
As US President Joe Biden’s administration wrestles with whether to extend troop presence in Afghanistan or withdraw by May 1 as per the deal with the Taliban, officials have said there are in fact more American troops on the ground than the reported 2,500.
According to the New York Times, officials, both American and Afghan, have said the number is actually around 3,500. That’s 1,000 more than Washington has disclosed.
According to the Times, the “cloudy accounting” around troops numbers results from some Special Forces units having been put “off the books”.
According to a senior US official, the presence of some temporary and transitioning units also accounted for the additional troops.
A second official told the Times that these troops include Joint Special Operations Command units, some of them elite Army Rangers, who work under both the Pentagon and the CIA while deployed to Afghanistan.
Having more troops in a country than the Defense Department officially acknowledges is common practice, the Times reported.
According to the report, the United States often details military troops to the CIA or other agencies, declares that information “classified” and refuses to publicly acknowledge their presence.
The Times reported that as a result of this practice, last year, as former President Donald Trump pushed for rapid troop withdrawals from Afghanistan, the Defense Department and other national security agencies used familiar methods to move numbers around, which made troop levels seem to be dropping faster than they really were.
It was comparable to what happened in 2019, when Trump wanted to pull forces from Syria, U.S. officials said.
The Times reported that the Obama administration used similar tactics, under the bureaucratic term “force management levels,” which resulted in more troops in war zones with little public oversight.
“We’ve seen this movie before,” said Laurel E. Miller, a former top State Department official who worked on Afghanistan and Pakistan diplomacy for former President Barack Obama and for Trump, the Times reported.
“To some extent, the fudging of the numbers reflects the arbitrariness of political fixation on declaring specific numbers.”
The report stated that officially, the Pentagon insists that troop numbers are lower. “We are still at 2,500” in Afghanistan, Maj. Rob Lodewick, a Pentagon spokesman, said in an email to The New York Times on Friday.
Three killed, 12 wounded in separate explosions in Kabul
At least three people have been killed and 12 wounded on Sunday evening in two separate explosions in Kabul city, police confirmed.
The first explosion happened at about 5 pm Sunday evening in the Sar-e-Kariz area in PD3 in the city.
The second explosion happened a short while later in the Pul-e-Sokhta area of PD6.
Police have not yet released further details nor information around who the targets were in the explosions.
No group has yet claimed responsibility.
Renowned singer Afsana Nawabi has passed away
Paikar Sultan also known as Afsana Nawabi, a well-known and popular Afghan singer, passed away in Germany on Saturday, her relatives confirmed.
According to her relatives, Nawabi had been undergoing treatment for cancer.
Afsana was born in 1950 (1329 in the Persian calendar year).
She graduated from Rabia Balkhi High School in Kabul but had already started singing during her high school years. Over the years she released hundreds of songs and music clips.
She was famous for “Man Mast-e-Bahar Husnat” and “Agar Zan namebod Adam namebod.”
