Peace Convoy Begins Sit-In Protest Outside EU Office in Kabul

Members of Helmand Peace Convoy started their sit-in protest outside the European Union office in Kabul on Saturday.

The peace activists said they will submit a collection of Afghanistan violence images to EU that they take practical steps in providing peace for Afghanistan.

They emphasized that only Pakistan and Iranian embassies have remained silent against the peace demands of their convoy so far.

The group initially launched a sit in protest demanding an end to the war after a suicide car bombing killed 16 civilians and injured 55 others near a sport stadium in Lashkar Gah, capital of Helamnd on March 23.

The violence has been on the rise as Afghan security forces struggle against a surge in attacks by anti-government fighters since the drawdown of foreign forces within the past three years.