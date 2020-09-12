Latest News
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
DOHA TIMELINE OF INTRA-AFGHAN TALKS
TODAY – Saturday, Sept 12, 2020
12:30 – Live broadcast of talks end. Meeting now behind closed doors.
12:20 – Key global leaders continue to address the opening ceremony including NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg
11:30 – Global leaders address delegates including representatives from Afghanistan’s neighboring countries.
11:20 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Afghans to strike a peace deal. “The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make,” he said, adding he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghans.
WATCH LIVE as representatives from foreign countries, Afghanistan’s neighbors and other stakeholders address the opening ceremony of the historic peace talks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mZKOZZ_ikM
11:15 – Pompeo notes the importance of today – a day that Afghans have been able to enter into a dialogue together. “We will not allow al-Qaeda and other groups to use Afghan territory and Afghanistan to be a safe haven for them. You are all responsible for these conversations,” he said.
11:10 – US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also address the delegates.
11:00 – Taliban’s head of their negotiating team Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar delivers his opening speech and says the Taliban assures Afghans that they will conduct the negotiations sincerely but notes that Afghanistan should have an Islamic system.
10:45 – Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah gives his opening speech. He makes it clear that lasting peace will only come when it reflects the will of all Afghans. He emphasized that an end to the war is what all Afghans want.
10:30 – Opening ceremony gets underway. Qatar officials welcome all delegates.
Featured
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Afghanistan’s long-awaited intra-Afghan talks got underway Saturday morning in Doha, Qatar after years of behind-the-scenes activity to get to this historic point.
Opening the ceremony officially was Qatar’s deputy premier and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who was then followed by Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.
Abdullah said the Afghan team has come to Doha with a clear intention to hold honest talks with the Taliban in order to end 40 years of bloodshed and bring lasting peace.
“The legitimate demand of our people and the goal of peace is to end all forms of war and violence through political means,” he said.
He told delegates Afghans want a constitutional system and stability.
“The current war has no winner through war, but a political solution according to the will of the nation has no loser!” he said.
On the issue of the deal signed between the United States and the Taliban, he said people had hoped for peace after this.
“Unfortunately, since then, more than 12,000 Afghans have been killed and about 15,000 wounded in the conflict,” he said.
Addressing the Taliban, he said: “We have released a large number of your prisoners from our prisons for peace and thank you for releasing the prisoners of state.”
He also called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” with the Taliban.
“We have to stop violence and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian ceasefire,” said the former minister who chairs the High Council for National Reconciliation.
In conclusion, he said: “I believe that if we all give each other the hand of brotherhood with honesty and sincerity, the current torn edge of grief will bring lasting peace to all and to the country.”
Taliban’s head of their negotiating team, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, then delivered his speech and said the Taliban assures Afghans that they will conduct the negotiations sincerely but stated that Afghanistan should have an Islamic system.
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo also addressed delegates and noted the importance of the day.
Pompeo urged warring Afghan sides to seize the opportunity to strike a peace deal.
“The choice of your future political system is, of course, yours to make,” he said, adding that he hoped the solution would protect the rights of all Afghans and protect social progress, including the presence of women in public life.
“I cannot strongly enough urge you, seize this opportunity”, he added.
Featured
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start
Saturday, September 12, 2020 will be remembered in history as a historic day for Afghanistan as long-awaited peace talks finally get underway between the Afghan government and the Taliban.
After months of challenges, particularly around the release of Taliban prisoners, negotiating teams from both sides, along with high-ranking foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, have converged on Doha in Qatar for the opening ceremony – a momentous occasion not only for Afghanistan but for all its international partners and stakeholders.
It has been a long and treacherous road, leading to this point, but the juncture now has been welcomed by all – Afghans in particular.
In the past month, much has happened. President Ashraf Ghani called a Loya Jirga, or grand council, to decide on the fate of 400 high-risk Taliban prisoners as their release had been a precondition to the Doha agreement between the US and the Taliban in February.
This agreement had been the first concrete step towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations.
In the weeks that followed the Loya Jirga, prisoners were released – except for six that were transferred to Qatar.
This was seen as the last stumbling block in the way of talks and after Thursday’s sudden move to fly the prisoners to Doha, announcements were made by the US, the Afghan government, the Qatar government and the Taliban that talks would start Saturday.
With that, all parties to the talks immediately headed for Doha – on the 19th anniversary of the deadly 9/11 attacks in the US.
Since then, Afghanistan has been at war – with more than 100,000 civilians having been killed.
Here is a chronology of Afghanistan’s history over the past 19 years.
Septenber 11, 2001 – US involvement in Afghanistan is triggered by the twin suicide attacks on the United States plotted in Afghanistan by al Qaeda militant leader Osama bin Laden, a Saudi who was there under Taliban protection.
October 7, 2001 – US forces begin air campaign with strikes on Taliban al Qaeda forces. Small numbers of US special forces and CIA agents soon slip into Afghanistan to help direct the bombing campaign and organise Afghan opposition forces.
November 13, 2001 – US-backed Northern Alliance forces enter Kabul as the Taliban withdraw south. Within a month, Taliban leaders have fled from southern Afghanistan into neighbouring Pakistan.
December 2001 – US forces bomb the Tora Bora cave complex in eastern Afghanistan where bin Laden is hiding, but he slips over the border into Pakistan and disappears.
December 22, 2001 – Hamid Karzai, an ethnic Pashtun opponent of the Taliban, is sworn in as interim leader.
May 2, 2003 – US officials declare an end to major combat operations in Afghanistan.
President George W. Bush turns the US focus to preparing for the invasion of Iraq. This allows the Taliban to gradually return, at first in the south and east.
February 17, 2009 – Barack Obama, in his first major military decision as president, orders 17,000 more combat troops to Afghanistan to tackle an intensifying insurgency. The 17,000 reinforce 38,000 US troops and 32,000 from some 40 NATO allies and other nations already in Afghanistan.
August 20, 2009 – Second Afghan presidential election. Karzai retains power after a dispute with his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah, fuelled by allegations of major election fraud.
May 1, 2011 – Bin Laden is killed in a raid by US forces in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
2011 – The number of US forces in Afghanistan peaks at about 100,000 as part of a surge that involves intensified CIA drone attacks on Taliban and other militants in Pakistan.
December 2011 – US officials say US diplomats have held about half a dozen secret meetings with Afghan Taliban contacts over 10 months, mostly in Germany and Qatar.
December 28, 2014 – The US combat mission is officially concluded after the withdrawal of most combat troops and a transition to an “Afghan-led” war. Nearly 10,000 US troops remain, though, with a focus on training Afghan forces and counter-terrorism.
August 21, 2017 – Eight months after being sworn in, US President Donald Trump announces his administration’s new strategy on Afghanistan following a “comprehensive review”. He says the US “must seek an honorable and enduring outcome” to the longest war in American history. “We will no longer use American military might to construct democracies in faraway lands, or try to rebuild other countries in our own image. Those days are now over.”
September 4, 2018 – Afghan-born US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad is appointed US special representative to seek negotiations with the Taliban.
October 12, 2018 – Khalilzad is reported to have met Taliban representatives in Doha, where they have set up their political office. There are said to already have been earlier meetings, including US State Department officials meeting insurgent leaders earlier in July to have “talks about talks”.
February 29, 2020 – After months of on-off talks, the United States signs a troop withdrawal agreement in Doha with the Taliban. The deal includes a 14-month timeline for the withdrawal of all US and NATO troops from Afghanistan as well as guarantees from the Taliban that it will prevent militant groups including al-Qaeda from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of the United States and its allies.
April 9, 2020 – After initially resisting releasing prisoners demanded by the Taliban on security grounds, the Afghan government releases around 100 of the 5,000 demanded by the insurgent group. Over the following months it continues to release prisoners, but the process stalls at the final 400, who are accused of some of Afghanistan’s greatest crimes.
August 9, 2020 – President Ashraf Ghani agrees to release the final 400 prisoners after consulting with the Loya Jirga, paving the way to peace negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital, Doha.
– Chronology source: Reuters
Featured
Tajik delegation wraps up 2-day official trip to Kabul
A delegation from Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security wrapped up an official working visit to Kabul on Friday after meeting with high-ranking Afghan officials over strengthening security in both countries and the region.
Tajikistan’s delegation, led by committee chairman Saymumin Yatimov, met with Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, the Chairman of the High Council of National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah along with other ministers and security advisors to President Ashraf Ghani.
Discussions were held on enhancing the security situation in both countries and the region, border protection, the fight against international terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other challenges and threats faced by both nations.
Issues around communication, energy security and economic projects were also discussed.
According to a statement by the Tajikistan government, both sides fully agreed to work together to fight safety and security threats and stated that the two countries will continue to “strengthen and expand integration and relations in the political, economic, cultural and security spheres, thereby contributing to peace, stability and stability in the region.”
“It was stressed that the end of the war in Afghanistan and the prevention of the destructive activities of special services and political circles of some countries with the use of international terrorist groups are the most important factors in ensuring security.”
It was also decided that visits by officials between the countries need to be organized on a more regular basis and that “the long borders between the two countries should be transformed into safe and friendly borders.”
Afghanistan and Tajikistan have fostered a close relationship since the fall of the Taliban in 2001.
The two countries share deep cultural ties and mutual security and economic interests. While Afghanistan is trying to expand trade with its northern neighbor for economic gains, Tajikistan favors a stable Afghanistan to tackle cross-border drug trafficking and terrorist activities threatening Dushanbe.
Tajikistan sits on Afghanistan’s northeastern border, lying adjacent to the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Takhar, Kunduz, and Balkh.
The 1,206km border largely follows the course of the Amu Darya and Panj Rivers.
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Looking back at the Afghan war on the day peace talks start
Tajik delegation wraps up 2-day official trip to Kabul
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
Iran launches trade routes through Afghanistan for Central Asia
RB Leipzig reach CL Semi-final just 11 years after its formation
Australian Fortescue interested to invest in Afghanistan mining sector
IMF, Afghanistan reach preliminary agreement over Extended Credit Facility
Brilliant Bayern humiliate hapless Barca with 8-2 crushing
Pas Az Khabar: Attack on VP Saleh’s convoy
Tahawol: Former US Diplomat criticizes Saleh’s remarks about Durand Line
Morning News Show Part2: Security situation of Ghazni discussed
Morning News Show Part2: Obstacles on the way of starting peace talks
Morning News Show Part2: Delays in start of intra-Afghan talks
Trending
- Featured15 hours ago
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
- Business4 days ago
New border crossing with Iran planned to tie in with Khaf-Herat railway line
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part2: Situation of Afghan refugees in Iran
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack Abshar district in Panjshir
- Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s imports discussed
- Pas az khabar5 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Afghan Parliament criticizes gov’t of implementing Distarkhan-e-Millie plan
- Featured4 days ago
Vice President Saleh pulls no punches as he discusses Afghan peace process
- Business5 days ago
Tajikistan restores electricity supply to Afghanistan