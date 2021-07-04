Peace and Self-Sufficiency expo opens in Herat

(Last Updated On: July 4, 2021)

The sixth expo of domestic products titled “Peace and Self-Sufficiency” opened in western Herat province on Sunday.

Business owners, both men and women, are showcasing their products and hand crafts at the expo which has 215 stalls this year.

Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, Minister of Industry and Commerce, stated that 40 expos have been held in the last four months, adding that more than $200 million has also been invested in industrial estates.

“We got more than $200 million investments and inaugurations as you have witnessed. Many of them [investments] were in Herat and five factories were inaugurated,” Ghoryani said.

Afghan factories can produce at least 27 items in Herat that could address the needs of local markets but the factory owners accused the government of neglecting them and allowing similar products to be imported from outside the country and sold at a cheaper price.

“The government has not supported us so far. We want to show the government that supporting [domestic production] is their obligation and responsibility,” said Hamidullah Khadim, Head of Herat’s chamber of industries and mines.

The exhibition will be open to the public for ten days.