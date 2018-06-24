Peace Activists Set up Sit-In Protest near UNAMA Compound in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 24, 2018 6:56 pm)

The activists from Helmand peace march on Sunday held their sit-in protest near UNAMA compound in the capital Kabul as part of their move to facilitate peace in the strife-torn country.

The action comes after the Taliban did not pay heed to the activists’ given three-day deadline in which the militant group has been asked to extend ceasefire with the government.

The peace convoy said that all diplomatic institutions in Kabul should make efforts for ensuring peace in Afghanistan and bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

“Some embassies are influencing among the Taliban and not allowing them [the Taliban] to come to negotiating table and take their own decision,” said Iqbal Khyber, head of the Peace Convoy.

The activists stressed that they would not stop their efforts until they achieve peace and that would spread their move across the country.

“The Taliban didn’t respond, we will continue until making peace,” said Mohammad Musa Azad, a member of the peace convoy.

“We came here from Helmand [province] without being exhausted. We are not afraid of being tired and will continue our path,” another member of the convoy, Abdul Malik said.

Welcoming the peace marchers in Kabul, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said: “our door open to discuss extension of ceasefire and getting intra-Afghan peace talks started.”

“UN in Afghanistan committed to support Afghan peoples will for the extension of a ceasefire and the beginning of Afghan-led Afghan-owned peace talks to end the war,” the organization said.

By Shakib Mahmud and Diana Samadi