PC Members Concerned Over Deteriorating Security Situation in Kunduz

Members of Kunduz Provincial Council express their concerns regarding the deteriorating security situation in the province that once fell to the hand of Taliban militants in 2015.

These concerns come after Taliban attacked Qala Zal and Dasht-e-Archi districts this week.

Mohammad Yousuf Ayoubi, Head of Kunduz Provincial Council told Ariana News that security threats still existed in the city.

Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani, a member of the Council called on the government to launch operations against the Taliban in order to retake the fallen areas.

Amruddin Wali, another member of the Council warned that the security threats will increase this year if government neglects to neutralize the existed threats.

However, Enamuddin Rahmani, Provincial Police Spokesman said that military operations are underway against the insurgents across the province.

“Several villages were cleared from the existence of the anti-government militants so far. We have suppressed our enemies. Operations are still ongoing in the areas where the enemies possibly exist,” Rahmani said.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group is actively operating in a number of its districts and usually carrying out coordinated attacks against Afghan forces.