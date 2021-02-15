Business
Pay cuts for Ghani and ministers, but pay rises for govt workers
The Ministry of Finance has finally agreed to increase the salaries of government employees, while the president and ministers will all take a pay cut.
The increased budget spends for government employees has been requested repeatedly by the Wolesi Jirga’s Finance and Budget Commission, which has twice rejected the draft budget on the grounds of salaries and the allocation of emergency funding.
The finance ministry announced on Monday it has allocated an additional 12 billion Afghanis (AFN) to salaries, of which half will be added to the salary fund at the start of the fiscal year (in April) and the balance will be added to the mid-year budget cycle.
Khalid Painda, the acting finance minister, also said the president and ministers will take pay cuts.
Members of the Wolesi Jirga commission felt however that the full amount should be rolled out immediately but the finance ministry said this was not possible.
“The salary increase must be accepted as 12 billion Afghanis, and this money for salaries must be paid at the beginning of the fiscal year; in most of the codes (funds) there is extra money, which needs to be reduced and the salaries increased,” said the committee chair Mir Afghan Safi.
The decision to increase the amount allocated to salaries comes after negotiations between the finance and budget committee of parliament and the finance ministry.
“On the issue of salaries, I promise to get six billion to finance the salaries, and we will implement it in the middle of the year and allocate twelve billion for next year,” said Painda.
In addition to this, members of the commission stated that government must respect the legislative authorities of the House.
“All those institutions that have not gotten a vote of confidence from the parliament are not authorized to sign financial letters, and if they do, they are accountable to the law in financial documents,” said Mohammad Azim Mohssini, a member of the Finance and Budget Commission.
However, Wolesi Jirga members who attended the commission’s meeting said part of the dispute over the draft budget has been resolved but that government needs to agree to other recommendations so that the budget can be tabled in parliament for approval.
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
Eleven people, including an engineer, working on the Pashdan Dam project in Herat province, have been kidnapped by the Taliban, provincial council members confirmed Monday.
One council member, Wakil Ahmad Karakhi, said the workers had been abducted on Sunday, but four have since been released.
Karakhi said seven others are still being held by the group.
The governor of Herat, Sayed Wahid Qatali, has not yet commented nor have the identities of the kidnapped workers been released.
The Taliban has also not yet commented.
Torkham border crossing to open 6 days a week
Afghan and Pakistani officials have confirmed that Torkham border crossing will be open six days a week for pedestrians.
According to Pakistan’s Daily Times, officials said on Tuesday the border will soon be open from Monday through to Saturday and only closed on a Sunday.
Until now, the border has only been open to pedestrians for four days a week.
“We had decided this last week and were waiting for the Afghan side to deploy resources on their side,” a Pakistani official told Daily Times.
The Pakistan Border Coordination Committee has conveyed the decision to the officials at the border, however, a formal notification from the Interior Ministry will soon be sent to the Frontier Corps, Daily Times reported.
In Afghanistan, the Nangarhar Governor confirmed the decision in a tweet and thanked Pakistani embassy in Kabul and Pakistani consul general in Jalalabad for their cooperation.
Pakistani embassy issues nearly 2,500 visas daily to Afghans wanting to cross the border.
An embassy official in Kabul said the decision comes after a recent change to the visa policy allowing for Afghans to get long-term multiple entry visas – for students, businessmen and families.
Afghanistan gets first batch of new banknotes notes from Poland
Afghanistan received its first batch of new banknotes from Poland last week, following an agreement signed with Warsaw early last year.
The Polish Embassy said in a statement that the banknotes have been printed on paper that has an anti-pollution coating, making it more resistant to pollution and chemicals than the previous banknotes.
The pictures and the design also now “put them pretty much on par with the crisp currency notes anywhere in the world,” the statement read.
The bank notes have been produced using the latest technology which ensures more durability and the notes have a higher protection level against chemical solvents which prevents them from soiling, the embassy stated.
Afghanistan awarded the $8 million contract to Poland early last year – to the Polish Security Printing Works (PSPW).
