Patient wasted due to negligence of Afghan-Japan Hospital: deceased’s brother

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2020)

The brother of Dr. Yousef Ayoubi, who was a doctor at Indira Gandhi Children Hospital and died of the Coronavirus a few days ago, accuses the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital of negligence in the diagnosis procedure.

The doctor’s brother says that due to the delay in telling the results of his brother’s blood test for the Coronavirus by the hospital, all members of his family are now infected with the virus.

Although the Ministry of Public Health has always reported of its efforts to treat those infected with the Coronavirus, the brother of Dr. Ayub’s, says that the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital had delayed the blood test results and that’s how all members of his family were exposed to the virus.

Dr. Ayub’s brother said, “My family is in danger. My sister died. Two of my brothers died, and now I am also suffering from the deadly virus.”

The ministry of public health confirms the negligence ordering strict instructions around to investigate and attend the case.

Wahidullah Mayar, the MOPH Spokesperson, said, “Necessary measurements have been taken. Unfortunately, we are in a difficult situation, and we will solve the problems where there have been flaws.”

So far, a total of 30 people have died from COVID-19, and 54 others have been recovered.