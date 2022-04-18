Passport department to only issue passports valid for 10 years

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Passport Directorate said Monday it hopes to reduce overcrowding at its offices and will issue passports from now on that are valid for ten years.

In the past, applicants could apply for a passport valid for either five or ten years.

According to the directorate, this applies to all passport holders over the age of 15.

However, minors, under the age of 15, will be issued five-year passports.

The fee for a five-year passport was 5,500 afghanis and for a ten-year passport was 11,000 afghanis.