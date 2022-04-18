Connect with us

Passport department to only issue passports valid for 10 years

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2022)

Afghanistan’s Passport Directorate said Monday it hopes to reduce overcrowding at its offices and will issue passports from now on that are valid for ten years.

In the past, applicants could apply for a passport valid for either five or ten years.

According to the directorate, this applies to all passport holders over the age of 15.

However, minors, under the age of 15, will be issued five-year passports.

The fee for a five-year passport was 5,500 afghanis and for a ten-year passport was 11,000 afghanis.

35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March

22 hours ago

April 17, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

UNICEF Afghanistan said Sunday that in March it treated more than 35,700 children for severe acute malnutrition.

“We aim to reach 1.1 million by the end of the year,” UNICEF tweeted.

According to UNICEF, it estimates that in 2022, 3.2 million children in Afghanistan will suffer from acute malnutrition.

One million severely malnourished children are at risk of death if we cannot take immediate action, UNICEF said.

Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham

23 hours ago

April 17, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

Six hundred thousand US dollars was seized from a man in Torkham town of Nangarhar province who was trying to smuggle the money to Pakistan.

Torkham border commissioner Syed Ghaziullah Hashimi said the man had confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to smuggle the dollars to Pakistan for profit.

Hashimi said the case was being investigated and it would be referred to the judiciary for legal action.

UNAMA ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of civilian casualties in airstrikes

1 day ago

April 17, 2022

(Last Updated On: April 17, 2022)

UNAMA said on Sunday it is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces on Saturday.

“Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses,” UNAMA tweeted.

The Afghan delegation to the United Nations meanwhile said in a series of tweets that the attack was a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.

This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans, after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.

IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter that the attacks targeted refugees.

He said that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.

Dozens of people reportedly have been killed in the Pakistani airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.

