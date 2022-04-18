Latest News
Passport department to only issue passports valid for 10 years
Afghanistan’s Passport Directorate said Monday it hopes to reduce overcrowding at its offices and will issue passports from now on that are valid for ten years.
In the past, applicants could apply for a passport valid for either five or ten years.
According to the directorate, this applies to all passport holders over the age of 15.
However, minors, under the age of 15, will be issued five-year passports.
The fee for a five-year passport was 5,500 afghanis and for a ten-year passport was 11,000 afghanis.
Latest News
35,700 Afghan children treated for severe malnutrition in March
UNICEF Afghanistan said Sunday that in March it treated more than 35,700 children for severe acute malnutrition.
“We aim to reach 1.1 million by the end of the year,” UNICEF tweeted.
According to UNICEF, it estimates that in 2022, 3.2 million children in Afghanistan will suffer from acute malnutrition.
One million severely malnourished children are at risk of death if we cannot take immediate action, UNICEF said.
Latest News
Authorities seize $600,000 from alleged smuggler in Torkham
Six hundred thousand US dollars was seized from a man in Torkham town of Nangarhar province who was trying to smuggle the money to Pakistan.
Torkham border commissioner Syed Ghaziullah Hashimi said the man had confessed to his crime and said that he wanted to smuggle the dollars to Pakistan for profit.
Hashimi said the case was being investigated and it would be referred to the judiciary for legal action.
Latest News
UNAMA ‘deeply concerned’ about reports of civilian casualties in airstrikes
UNAMA said on Sunday it is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties, including women and children, as a result of airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces on Saturday.
“Civilians are never a target. UNAMA is working to establish facts on the ground and verify the extent of losses,” UNAMA tweeted.
The Afghan delegation to the United Nations meanwhile said in a series of tweets that the attack was a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) warned Pakistan not to test the patience of Afghans, after Pakistani military carried out airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.
IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter that the attacks targeted refugees.
He said that problems between the two countries must be resolved through political means.
Dozens of people reportedly have been killed in the Pakistani airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces.
Rashid Khan leads team as stand-in skipper to thrilling win
Passport department to only issue passports valid for 10 years
China to complete space station construction in 2022 with six more missions
Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership
Another shipment of $32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
Saar: Pakistan’s denial of providing military bases to US discussed
Zerbena: Extraction of crude oil in Sar-e-Pul province discussed
Tahawol: 8th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting of “Central Asia plus Japan” Dialogue discussed
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
-
Latest News5 days ago
Putin congratulates PM Sharif, hopes for interaction on Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Sweden and Finland take major step towards joining NATO
-
Business5 days ago
Sweden donates $7.2 million to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNHCR express concern over Afghan women and girls plight
-
Latest News5 days ago
US claims ‘serious erosion’ of human rights after IEA takeover
-
World4 days ago
U.S. gives Ukraine $800 million more in military aid, adds heavy weapons
-
Latest News4 days ago
Outlook for Afghan economy ‘dire’ as household incomes shrink: World Bank