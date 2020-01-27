Passenger Plane Crashes in Ghazni

(Last Updated On: January 27, 2020)

A passenger plane crashed Monday in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province.

Nasrat Rahimi, the MoI spokesperson, said that around 01:15 pm, Sunday, the plane crashed down in the Sadozai area of Deh Yak district, Ghazni.

The spokesperson further adds that the place of the crash is in the hands of the Taliban.

Wahidullah Kalimzoi, Ghazni governor, says that a passenger plane was crashed Sunday noon in Deh Yak district, Ghazni.

The governor adds that the plane does not belong to any domestic airlines – it may belong to foreign airlines. The governor further adds that the plane has been burned to the ground, thus it’s hard to identify.

According to him, the local people have extracted a pilot who seems to be a foreign national.

Earlier, officials of the Control Tower in Herat Airport said that the plane was the property of the Afghan Ariana Airlines, had 110 people on board, and was flying from Herat to Delhi, India.

On the other hand, Ariana Afghan Airlines, through its Facebook page, denies the crash of any planes related to the airlines, adding that all Ariana Afghan Airlines flights have been conducted successfully.

Ghazni is one of the insecure provinces of Afghanistan. The place of the crash is reportedly in the hands of the Taliban