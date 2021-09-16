Latest News
Passenger flights between Iran and Afghanistan resume
Iran has resumed regular commercial flights to neighboring Afghanistan following a month-long hiatus, Iran’s state run al-Alam TV channel reported.
An Iranian Mahan Air aircraft landed in Kabul on Wednesday with 19 passengers onboard after departing from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
“At present, this airliner is returning to Mashhad with passengers,” the semi official Fars news agency later reported.
Regular passenger services between the two countries stopped after the Islamic Emirate gained power in Afghanistan a month ago.
Previously, Mahan Air – the second-largest Iranian airline – had operated two flights per week between Mashhad and Kabul.
Latest News
Army chief warns against ‘defending American democracy’
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihudin Fitrat said Wednesday a strong and orderly army would soon be established to independently defend Afghan territory.
Fitrat also stated that the Islamic Emirate would suppress anyone who tried to defend gains made in the past 20 years and American democracy.
He warned that “such people are violating public order and leading the country towards a civil war.”
“We will not allow anyone to disrupt the security of the people in the name of ethnicity, fear and defending the achievements of the last 20 years and American democracy,” Fitrat stated.
Afghanistan had around 300,000 active military personnel in its security forces that disintegrated on August 15 as the former government collapsed.
Latest News
Ghani’s escape derailed latest Taliban deal: Khalilzad
Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s decision to flee the country last month shattered a last-minute deal with the Islamic Emirate that was designed to negotiate a political transition.
In an interview with the Financial Times, his first since the US pulled out of Afghanistan, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said according to the plan, Ghani would have remained in his post until an agreement was reached on a future government – even as the Islamic Emirate’s forces were at the gates of Kabul.
However, Khalilzad said the power vacuum left by Ghani’s unexpected escape on August 15 led to the fall of his government and the takeover by the Islamic Emirate.
He said this, in turn, sparked a chaotic evacuation of civilians and troops and effectively ended the talks in Doha.
“Even in the end, we had an agreement with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) to [them] not go into Kabul,” Khalilzad told the Financial Times adding that at no time did this include Ghani fleeing the country.
Khalilzad’s comments echo those made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who told US lawmakers this week that he had received assurances from Ghani on the eve of his escape that he agreed with Washington’s plan.
Kabul’s security forces disbanded at the news of Ghani’s disappearance, Khalilzad said.
“There were public order issues in Kabul after Ghani’s flight. . . The Taliban (Islamic Emirate) [then]. . . say, ‘Are you going to take responsibility for the security of Kabul now? . . . And then you know what happened, we were not going to take responsibility,” he said, adding that he attended a pre-arranged meeting that day with the US regional military commander, General Frank McKenzie, and senior Islamic Emirate leaders in Doha.
Khalilzad rejected claims of a tacit or explicit agreement that allowed the Islamic Emirate to enter the presidential palace in Kabul on August 15.
“We didn’t give them any kind of green light or anything like that. What we said is what the mission of the US forces was,” he told the Financial Times, referring to the evacuation of the airport.
Khalilzad first discussed the agreement with the Kabul government on August 12 and reached an agreement with the Islamic Emirate two days later to safeguard the integrity of the city, Financial Times reported, citing US officials.
However, Ghani was unlikely to have been part of any future government because his resignation was a precondition set by the Islamic Emirate, FT reported.
On August 13, Islamic Emirate forces were surrounding Kabul after taking control of most of the country.
According to Ghani, he fled the country as his life was in danger and to “avoid bloodshed” in Kabul.
Responding to criticism of Washington’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, Khalilzad said: “The fact that they didn’t [negotiate peace] or one side disintegrated, that is not the responsibility of the United States. It is not my responsibility.”
Khalilzad said, however, that he regretted the failure to reach a political agreement with the Islamic Emirate years earlier.
“There will be a lot of introspection,” he said.
Latest News
Blinken says US is not planning to lift existing sanctions
The United States said Tuesday that it will not lift existing sanctions on the Islamic Emirate but it will continue sending humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Afghanistan.
Testifying before Congress on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that humanitarian aid would flow through NGOs and UN agencies in Afghanistan.
“We’ll continue to support humanitarian aid to the Afghan people. Consistent with sanctions, this aid will not flow through the government, but rather through independent organizations like NGOs and UN agencies,” Blinken said.
Blinken’s remarks came on the heels of comments made by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, who called for sanctions to be lifted.
Muttaqi said urgent global help is needed to help deal with the “major humanitarian crisis” currently gripping the country.
Addressing a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday evening, Muttaqi called on Afghan expats to return home to help develop the country and appealed to those in the country to stay and not migrate.
He said the government is doing everything it can to provide job opportunities.
In Blinken’s address to Congress, he said however that sanctions would remain in place but that aid would be sent to Afghanistan.
“There are significant sanctions from the United Nations on the Taliban (Islamic Emirate); there are travel restrictions on the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) and the idea that if the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) is in violation of the Security Council Resolution that we established, it will get any relief just on that alone, the UN sanctions or travel restrictions, I think that’s pretty clear that that won’t happen, that’s just one point of leverage,” Blinken said.
“We want to make sure that assistance continues to flow; humanitarian assistance, including assistance that’s directed at special needs of women and girls; we’re doing that consistent with our sanctions and we’re able to do that by working through NGO’s and the UN agencies.”
Muttaqi meanwhile said on Tuesday that security is being maintained around the country and called on foreign businesses to invest in Afghanistan.
He said the country is currently facing many problems including a brain drain. “Afghanistan is in dire need of help,” he said.
Reiterating his calls for global support, Muttaqi said the Islamic Emirate is willing to work with all countries including the United States but made it clear they “will not be dictated to”.
Calling for sanctions to be lifted against the Islamic Emirate, Muttaqi added “we can not allow any sanctions or embargoes” to be imposed on Afghanistan.
Central bank seizes over $12 million from former govt officials
Passenger flights between Iran and Afghanistan resume
Army chief warns against ‘defending American democracy’
Macron says French forces killed ISIS leader in Sahara
Zerbena: Issues in money-transfer in Afghanistan discussed
More than 60 killed, 150 wounded in Kabul explosions: sources
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Actions not words count, UK PM Johnson says on Taliban
Afghan all-girl robotics team members land in Mexico
US strikes Daesh after deadly Kabul attack
Zerbena: Issues in money-transfer in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Situation of Afghan asylum seekers discussed
Sola: International forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Unemployment, Economic challenges discussed
Tahawol: US troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul airport set to resume normal flight operations in next few days
-
Latest News5 days ago
Signs ‘positive’ that int’l community will recognize Islamic Emirate: Mujahid
-
Latest News4 days ago
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ariana airlines chief calls for permission to resume international flights
-
Business4 days ago
Fuel, gas imports resume through Hairatan and Aqina ports
-
Latest News4 days ago
Biden marks 9/11 anniversary, defends withdrawal process
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan govt to enforce gender segregation at universities
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN engaging with Islamic Emirate on humanitarian aid and other ‘concerns’