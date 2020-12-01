Pashtun movement protests against border-crossing shooting

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2020)

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Monday held a demonstration in protest against the shooting incident on Sunday in Chaman-Spin Boldak on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

According to Pakistan media reports, Pakistan security forces opened fire on unarmed Pashtuns near the border gate area after a clash between Pashtun traders and border officials broke out.

The protest Monday was held in front of the Balochistan provincial assembly in Quetta.

“PTM is protesting in front of the provincial assembly in Quetta against state atrocities in Chaman. This is not the first time the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) has killed civilians in Chaman. We demand the killers to be arrested and prosecuted. We demand justice,” PTM leader Mohsin Dawar tweeted.

Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge Hasnan Sering also condemned the incident and said: “Pakistan rulers who shed crocodile tears over Kashmir use Baloch and Pashtun for target practice.”

“Pakistani soldiers shot and killed these two children near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, Balochistan. Pashtun genocide is real,” he said in a tweet adding “why does UNHCR have different standards for Pashtuns/Baloch?”

According to ANI news outlet, one man was killed and six others, including two children, were wounded in the incident.

ANI stated an argument broke out between border officials and Pashtun traders, who wanted to cross the border on foot with their goods were stopped from doing so.

Dawn news reported the traders then gathered at the border gate and called for the crossing to be opened. When border officials refused to do so, the traders started pelting the border guards with stones and set fire to tyres near the gate.

ANI reported the situation turned violent when a protesting trader opened fire on security personnel who then returned fire.