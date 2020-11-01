Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2020)
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
(Last Updated On: October 25, 2020)
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
(Last Updated On: October 24, 2020)
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Zerbena: Government begins issuing documents for unregistered vehicles
Commander of Taliban special forces unit killed in Helmand airstrike
Tahawol: Impact of US election outcome on Afghan peace and war
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Bayat chairman lays first brick of STEM unit at Kabul school
At least 15 killed in car bomb explosion in Nangarhar
Afghanistan batsman Najeeb Tarakai dies after being hit by a car
Morning News Show: Foreign investment in Afghanistan
Key Taliban fighter killed in Helmand operation
Afghans protest in Kabul against Macron’s Islamaphobic remarks
Sola: Khalilzad’s recent remarks on peace process
Parts of Helmand cleared of Taliban, operation ongoing: MoD
Saudi man crashes car into gate at Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
Ghani calls for talks to be based on Holy Quran and Sharia Law
OIC urges all parties to the conflict to call an immediate truce