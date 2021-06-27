Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: US military presence after withdrawal discussed

Ariana News

Published

23 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: US, Turkey efforts to safeguard Kabul airport discussed

Ariana News

Published

7 days ago

on

June 21, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 21, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

June 12, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 12, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed

Ariana News

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 2, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!