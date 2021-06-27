Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: US military presence after withdrawal discussed
(Last Updated On: June 28, 2021)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: US, Turkey efforts to safeguard Kabul airport discussed
(Last Updated On: June 21, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Intensified clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban discussed
(Last Updated On: June 12, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: June 2, 2021)
Latest News3 hours ago
Seven killed, many injured in blast in Bangladesh
Latest News4 hours ago
Czech military lowers flag as they end their presence in Afghanistan
Latest News5 hours ago
Death toll in Florida condo collapse holds at nine, with 152 still missing
Latest News5 hours ago
Senate speaker calls for govt to stop social media war and support the people
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Health4 weeks ago
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
Latest News3 weeks ago
Voices raised over killings as #StopHazaraGenocide trends on Twitter
World3 weeks ago
French president Macron slapped in face during walkabout
Latest News4 weeks ago
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
Latest News4 weeks ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
Tahawol6 hours ago
Tahawol: Intensity of fighting between ANDSF and Taliban discussed
Zerbana21 hours ago
Zerbena: World Bank assistance to Afghanistan discussed
Sola23 hours ago
Sola: Pakistan influence on Taliban discussed
Pas az khabar23 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: US military presence after withdrawal discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: President Ghani’s visit to Washington discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Public uprising forces increase as Taliban intensify offensives
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkey will not deploy more troops for Kabul Airport security: Turkish Minister
-
Latest News2 days ago
US to keep about 650 troops in Afghanistan after withdrawal
-
Latest News2 days ago
US forces conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets in two provinces
-
Latest News2 days ago
Biden calls on Afghans to ‘decide their future’ as withdrawal nears end
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan leaders head to Washington to meet Biden
-
Latest News3 days ago
US is assessing whether Taliban is serious about peace: Blinken
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of children losing access to education as schools caught in crossfire