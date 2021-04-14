Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Reactions over US, NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

20 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 15, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Arnout Pauwels, Deputy Head of the EU in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 3, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Heart of Asia summit on Afghanistan begins

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

March 29, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 29, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: New Coronavirus diagnostic center discussed

Ariana News

Published

3 weeks ago

on

March 28, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: March 28, 2021)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!