Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: January 15, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: 18 civilians killed in Nimruz airstrike
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Second round of peace talks discussed
Featured15 seconds ago
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Pas az khabar12 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Sola27 mins ago
Sola: Discussion held on preparations for joint meeting in Doha
Latest News14 hours ago
Afghan media accuse govt of not investigating assassinations of journalists
Latest News15 hours ago
NATO position ‘unchanged’ despite drawdown of US troops
Latest News3 weeks ago
Zabul on verge of collapse: Provincial Council
COVID-194 weeks ago
Nine COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Turkey
Latest News4 weeks ago
Baz Mohammad Mubariz loses to his Russian MMA Rival
Latest News4 weeks ago
12 children among 15 killed in Ghazni blast
Latest News3 weeks ago
NDS chief tells senators Taliban behind 99 percent of attacks
Pas az khabar12 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time
Sola27 mins ago
Sola: Discussion held on preparations for joint meeting in Doha
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: US withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Sola3 days ago
Exclusive interview with Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal, Former Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Gunmen target Mazar army personnel in military vehicle
-
Latest News4 days ago
US rejects claims its pushing for interim government in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Millions of WhatsApp users migrate to Signal and Telegram
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan, Turkmen presidents launch three new projects incl railway line
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK troops should stay until peace talks are over: House of Lords
-
Latest News5 days ago
Former UNAMA chief gives frank opinion on current crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
Well-known political activist survives assassination attempt
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon continues with troops drawdown despite new law