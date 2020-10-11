Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
(Last Updated On: October 11, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan negotiations discussed
(Last Updated On: September 15, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Attack on VP Saleh’s convoy
(Last Updated On: September 10, 2020)
Pas az khabar2 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Featured8 mins ago
Lashkargah residents flee the city as Taliban closes in
Morning News Show20 mins ago
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
Morning News Show25 mins ago
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
Featured2 hours ago
Bayat chairman lays first brick of high-tech unit at Kabul school
Latest News4 weeks ago
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Featured4 weeks ago
Historic peace talks underway between Afghanistan and Taliban
Sola4 weeks ago
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Morning News Show4 weeks ago
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Tahawol4 weeks ago
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Pas az khabar2 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Intra-Afghan Talks faced deadlock
Morning News Show20 mins ago
Morning News Show Part2: NATO Chief’s remarks about Trump’s withdrawal plan
Morning News Show25 mins ago
Morning News Show Part1: َAfghan Peace Process
Tahawol5 hours ago
Tahawol: US Forces to leave Afghanistan in next one month
Pas az khabar1 day ago
Pas Az Khabar: Peace Negotiation stalled
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad sheds light on Doha peace talks deadlock
- Featured4 days ago
Abdullah meets with India’s NSA, discusses Afghan peace process
- Featured1 day ago
KamAir plane loses power, pilot ‘glides’ into Kabul
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan envoy to Istanbul calls for talks to end Armenia, Azeri conflict
- Featured4 days ago
Khalilzad says patience is needed to resolve a 40-year war
- Featured5 days ago
Afghanistan ‘ready for’ next month’s donor conference
- Featured4 days ago
Finnish envoy briefs Ghani on pledging support developments
- Featured4 days ago
Kyrgyz crisis deepens as opposition groups try to grab power