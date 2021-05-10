Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, Governor of Nangarhar
(Last Updated On: May 10, 2021)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Broke out of a fire at a fuel station in Shakar Dara of Kabul discussed
(Last Updated On: May 2, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Kabul car bomb blast discussed
(Last Updated On: April 21, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Interior Ministry warns Taliban
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2021)
Pas az khabar1 min ago
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, Governor of Nangarhar
Zerbana42 mins ago
Zerbena: Launch of agricultural loan to help farmers discussed
Latest News2 hours ago
Logar police district chief killed in shooting
Latest News6 hours ago
Amnesty International say ‘brutal crimes’ highlight govt failures
Latest News7 hours ago
Pakistan’s Bajwa meets with Ghani in Kabul: Sources tell Reuters
Latest News4 weeks ago
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
World4 weeks ago
Iran’s Zarif blames Israel for Natanz incident, vows revenge
World3 weeks ago
Russia ask 10 US diplomats to leave in retaliation against Washington
Latest News3 weeks ago
Iran nuclear chief says 60% enrichment has started at Natanz site
Latest News3 weeks ago
Chad President Idriss Deby killed in battle
Pas az khabar1 min ago
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ziaulhaq Amarkhail, Governor of Nangarhar
Zerbana42 mins ago
Zerbena: Launch of agricultural loan to help farmers discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan via Afghanistan
Sola2 days ago
Sola: The Afghan peace process discussed
Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show: UN role in Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban offensives intensify in Ghazni, Baghlan and Helmand
-
Latest News5 days ago
India reports record rise in COVID cases as virus spreads across villages
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pentagon chief says removal of all contractors from Afghanistan under way
-
Latest News4 days ago
US airstrikes target Taliban in Helmand province
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban capture key dam in Kandahar province
-
World2 days ago
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former TV anchor assassinated in Kandahar
-
Latest News3 days ago
US sends more warplanes to protect troop withdrawal