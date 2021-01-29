Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Governor of Faryab, Naqibullah Faiq

Ariana News

Published

15 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: January 30, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Pakistan calls on Biden to stick to US-Taliban deal

Ariana News

Published

1 week ago

on

January 22, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 22, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Ghulam bahaudin Jailani, State Ministry for Disaster Management Authority

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 18, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Parliament rejects draft budget for second time

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

January 17, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!