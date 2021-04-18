Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Interior Ministry warns Taliban

Ariana News

Published

2 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2021)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Special interview with Tamim Asey, head of the Afghanistan peace and war institute

Ariana News

Published

3 days ago

on

April 16, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Reactions over US, NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

4 days ago

on

April 14, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 15, 2021)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Arnout Pauwels, Deputy Head of the EU in Afghanistan

Ariana News

Published

2 weeks ago

on

April 3, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: April 3, 2021)

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!