Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Interior Ministry warns Taliban
(Last Updated On: April 18, 2021)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Special interview with Tamim Asey, head of the Afghanistan peace and war institute
(Last Updated On: April 16, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Reactions over US, NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 15, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Arnout Pauwels, Deputy Head of the EU in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: April 3, 2021)
Zerbana13 seconds ago
Zerbena: Year 1400 development projects discussed
Pas az khabar2 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Interior Ministry warns Taliban
Latest News49 mins ago
97 people wounded after train derails in Egypt
Latest News1 hour ago
Eight family members killed during Tarawih prayers in Nangarhar
Latest News3 hours ago
Foreign envoys trying to persuade Taliban to attend Turkey Conference
Latest News4 weeks ago
Myanmar activists plan new protests after weekend bloodshed
COVID-193 weeks ago
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
World4 weeks ago
North Korea fires two short-range missiles
Featured3 weeks ago
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
World3 weeks ago
Suspected suicide bombing at Indonesian church wounds 14 people
Zerbana13 seconds ago
Zerbena: Year 1400 development projects discussed
Pas az khabar2 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Interior Ministry warns Taliban
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan sparks concerns
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Foreign troops withdrawal could undermine peace process
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Taliban warns foreign forces to leave by May 1
-
COVID-195 days ago
COVID tragedy unfolding in India as Ganges festival continues
-
Latest News4 days ago
Lindsey Graham says Biden paving way for another 9/11-type attack
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban won’t take part in any conference until all troops withdrawn
-
Latest News4 days ago
US intelligence report warns prospects of peace ‘remain low’
-
Latest News4 days ago
NATO forces to leave together from Afghanistan: Blinken
-
Latest News3 days ago
U.S. imposes wide array of sanctions on Russia for ‘malign’ actions
-
Latest News5 days ago
UK to withdraw nearly all its troops from Afghanistan