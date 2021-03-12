Sola
Pas Az Khabar: Increased of Insecurity across the country discussed
Sola
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghan peace discussed
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Afghan Govt reviews new US plan
(Last Updated On: March 11, 2021)
Sola
Sola: Reactions over US State Secretary’s letter to Afghan leaders
(Last Updated On: March 10, 2021)
Latest News2 hours ago
Death toll in Herat car bomb climbs to 8
Latest News3 hours ago
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
Sola12 hours ago
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol12 hours ago
Tahawol: Plans for formation of Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News13 hours ago
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
Latest News3 weeks ago
NASA’s rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life
Latest News4 weeks ago
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
Latest News4 weeks ago
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Latest News3 weeks ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Latest News4 weeks ago
Wali Hotak beats his Brazilian rival
Sola12 hours ago
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghan peace discussed
Tahawol12 hours ago
Tahawol: Plans for formation of Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Sola15 hours ago
Pas Az Khabar: Increased of Insecurity across the country discussed
Zerbana19 hours ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Morning News Show20 hours ago
Morning News Show: Government welcomes Moscow summit on Afghan peace
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
-
Latest News4 days ago
Political parties mull US peace plan that ‘offers’ Taliban 50%
-
Latest News3 days ago
US Senate Committee Chair says troops withdrawal might be reconsidered
-
Latest News3 days ago
Education Ministry bans school girls over 12 from singing in public
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia invites parties to conflict to Moscow peace meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
35 Taliban insurgents killed in ANDSF operation in Zabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Koofi and Gailani discuss peace process with Norweigan diplomat
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ghani meets with Dostum after more than two years