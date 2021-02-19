Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: February 19, 2021)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet Union’s troops from Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: February 14, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Formation of Parliament Peace Committee discussed
(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Interview with Governor of Faryab, Naqibullah Faiq
(Last Updated On: January 30, 2021)
Tahawol16 seconds ago
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
Pas az khabar8 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show22 mins ago
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
Latest News1 hour ago
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Latest News4 hours ago
FM Atmar to discuss bilateral relations, Afghan peace with his Russian counterpart
Latest News4 weeks ago
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan wins by 16 runs in first of three ODIs against Ireland
Latest News4 weeks ago
Three-match ODI series sees Afghanistan take on Ireland
Latest News4 weeks ago
Twitter bans account linked to Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei
World4 weeks ago
Eleven trapped miners in China rescued after 14 days underground
Tahawol16 seconds ago
Tahawol: No decision taken on troops withdrawal in NATO summit
Pas az khabar8 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Increase of food prices in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show22 mins ago
Morning News Show: NATO’s emphasis on continuing peace talks in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Interview with Mohammad Omar Daudzai, President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Interim government in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report
-
Latest News3 days ago
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
-
Latest News4 days ago
At least 70 trucks looted during Herat border inferno
-
Business4 days ago
Taliban kidnap 11 from Pashdan Dam project in Herat
-
Latest News4 days ago
IOM warns of drought and famine after a relatively dry winter
-
Business3 days ago
Saffron harvest yields impressive 21 tons this year
-
Latest News3 days ago
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
-
Latest News3 days ago
World Bank approves $97 million grant to increase food security