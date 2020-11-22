Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to begin tomorrow
(Last Updated On: November 22, 2020)
Continue Reading
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: UK emphasizes troops reduction in Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: November 20, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Violence increases in the country
(Last Updated On: November 1, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2020)
Pas az khabar3 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to begin tomorrow
Latest News2 hours ago
Ghani says Geneva Conference will determine Afghanistan’s future
Latest News3 hours ago
Lack of job opportunities in Afghanistan raises concerns
Latest News5 hours ago
Sanjay Dutt’s new thriller weaves the story of an Afghan cricket academy
Featured9 hours ago
Saleh vows to track down network behind Kabul city rocket attack
Featured4 weeks ago
Imran Khan seeks ban on Islamophobic content on Facebook
Featured4 weeks ago
Turkey’s President Erdogan calls for boycott of French goods
Featured4 weeks ago
United States records new daily record for COVID-19 cases
Featured4 weeks ago
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Featured3 weeks ago
Heavy clashes in Kandahar after Taliban move in to take over districts
Pas az khabar3 mins ago
Pas Az Khabar: Geneva Conference on Afghanistan to begin tomorrow
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Progress in intra-Afghan talks in Doha
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: UK emphasizes troops reduction in Afghanistan
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Afghanistan, Pakistan agree on shared vision for peace and stability
COVID-194 days ago
Corona: Afghanistan facing second wave of Coronavirus
Trending
- Featured1 day ago
US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack
- Featured1 day ago
MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead
- Featured2 days ago
Kabul city hit by early morning rocket attack
- Latest News13 hours ago
Kabul residents start the day with two IED explosions
- Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon announces troop reduction in Afghanistan and Iraq
- Featured4 days ago
NATO will continue its Afghanistan mission despite US drawdown: Stoltenberg
- Latest News3 days ago
Maymay District of Badakhshan Fallen to Taliban: MP
- Latest News12 hours ago
Pompeo pushes for ceasefire during Doha meeting