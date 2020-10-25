Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
(Last Updated On: October 25, 2020)
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: 180 civilians killed in past one week
Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Afghanistan prepares to attend Geneva summit
(Last Updated On: October 19, 2020)
Pas az khabar2 mins ago
Featured4 hours ago
Death toll from Kabul suicide bombing climbs to 24
Featured6 hours ago
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
Morning News Show6 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Featured9 hours ago
NDS claims to have killed key al-Qaeda leader in Ghazni province
Featured4 weeks ago
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Featured3 weeks ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Featured3 weeks ago
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Business3 weeks ago
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Featured4 weeks ago
Australia Test against Afghanistan on hold due to COVID-19
Morning News Show6 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Sola2 days ago
Sola: Current situation of the Afghan peace process
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Second VP warns Taliban
Pas az khabar2 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
- Latest News2 days ago
Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
- Featured5 days ago
Gailani calls for Afghans to unite under the umbrella of Islam
- Featured1 day ago
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
- Featured4 days ago
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
- Featured5 days ago
At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad
- Featured4 days ago
Stoltenberg says NATO troops at 12,000, reduction remains conditions based
- Featured3 days ago
Two Romanian soldiers wounded in Kandahar IED explosion
- Latest News2 days ago
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz