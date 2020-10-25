Connect with us

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami

Ariana News

Published

2 mins ago

 on

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2020)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2020)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: 180 civilians killed in past one week

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

October 22, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 24, 2020)

Continue Reading

Pas az khabar

Pas Az Khabar: Afghanistan prepares to attend Geneva summit

Ariana News

Published

6 days ago

on

October 19, 2020

By

(Last Updated On: October 19, 2020)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending