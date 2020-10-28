Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: Efforts underway to reduce crimes rate in Kabul
(Last Updated On: October 28, 2020)
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
(Last Updated On: October 25, 2020)
Pas Az Khabar: 24 Afghan forces killed in Nimroz
Pas Az Khabar: 180 civilians killed in past one week
Featured39 mins ago
Key Taliban fighter killed in Helmand operation
Featured60 mins ago
EU says ‘killings and peace talks cannot go hand in hand’
Pas az khabar1 hour ago
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s recent remarks on peace process
Featured1 hour ago
Afghans protest in Kabul against Macron’s Islamaphobic remarks
Featured4 weeks ago
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Business4 weeks ago
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Featured4 weeks ago
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Latest News4 weeks ago
Taliban must lower their violence: Miller
Featured4 weeks ago
Armenia retaliates against Kabul’s support to Azerbaijan
Sola1 hour ago
Sola: Khalilzad’s recent remarks on peace process
Zerbana2 hours ago
Zerbena: Minister of Trade and Industry visits Pakistan
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show Part2: Delay in officially start on intra-Afghan talks
Morning News Show2 hours ago
Morning News Show Part1: Car Bomb hits Police Special Unit in Khost
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Civilians killed in Kabul city explosion
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan civilians ‘being slaughtered on a daily basis’
- Morning News Show3 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
- Featured3 days ago
Khabib retires from MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0
- Pas az khabar3 days ago
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Mohaqiq, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat Islami
- Featured4 days ago
At least 18 killed in suicide bombing outside a Kabul college
- Business4 days ago
No relief yet for Pakistan as FATF keeps it on global grey list
- Featured4 days ago
Saleh lashes out over Kabul blast, says ‘rotten ideology’ must be rooted out