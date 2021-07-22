Pas az khabar
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 22, 2021)
Pas Az Khabar: Parliament’s reaction over VP Saleh claims against MP Amir Shah Naebzada discussed
(Last Updated On: July 13, 2021)
Pas Az Khabar: Fall of Afghan currency against US dollars discussed
(Last Updated On: July 6, 2021)
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-linked black fungus in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: July 5, 2021)
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Latest News18 mins ago
Civilians paying steep price amid surge in violence: ICRC
Latest News1 hour ago
US media outlets lobby Biden, Congress for visas for Afghan journalists
Sola5 hours ago
Sola: US and Moscow calls for peace process to be accelerated
Latest News7 hours ago
US general says Taliban appear to have ‘strategic momentum’
Latest News3 weeks ago
Taliban issues new ‘laws’ in captured districts
Latest News2 weeks ago
US slips out of Bagram silently without notifying new commander
World4 weeks ago
US seizes 33 Iranian media websites, including Press TV
World3 weeks ago
U.S. carries out air strikes against Iran-backed militia in Iraq, Syria
Latest News2 weeks ago
Taliban says it controls 85% territory of Afghanistan
Pas Az Khabar: COVID-19 in Afghanistan discussed
Sola5 hours ago
Sola: US and Moscow calls for peace process to be accelerated
Morning News Show2 days ago
Morning News Show: Landing of rockets during Eid prayers in Arg discussed
Morning News Show4 days ago
Morning News Show: Peace talks between Taliban and Govt negotiators in Doha discussed
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Ministry of Public Work has been accused of having owed to private companies
Latest News4 days ago
Russia offered U.S. use of Central Asia bases for Afghan intel: paper
Latest News4 days ago
33 civilians killed or wounded in past 48 hours in Kandahar
Latest News3 days ago
Erdogan plays down warning from Taliban over running airport
COVID-194 days ago
Olympics-Athlete COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban not interested in working together for peace: Ghani
Latest News4 days ago
Abduction of Afghan envoy’s daughter sparks criticism
Latest News5 days ago
Abdullah says at talks with Taliban the people are the ‘main losers’
Latest News3 days ago
Afghanistan withdraws ambassador, diplomats from Islamabad